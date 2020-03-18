Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As we deal with uncertain times during the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores are adapting to this period of social distancing by closing their brick and mortar locations in an effort to protect employees and customers from the spread of Coronavirus. It can be tough to stock on up essentials when stores are closing or facing overwhelming demand, but some retailers are keeping this in mind as they cater to the changing landscape.

Fashion brand Everlane announced on Saturday that it would be closing its retail stores for the next two weeks, and it just announced it would be offering weekly online deals on wardrobe basics.

"As we all try to get a footing on this new reality, we have been working through how we can best show up for our community and run our business during this time," Everlane's brand marketing director, Franchesca Hasim, said in a statement provided to Shop TODAY. "We're focusing on coming together with our customers and community through creative content while also offering meaningful value in uncertain times."

The new deals will launch every Monday over the next few weeks. For the first weeklong sale, Everlane is offering a selection of its bestselling denim styles for $50 until March 22. Hasim told us other charitable initiatives will begin in the coming weeks, though details are still being ironed out.

Here's a look at the styles on sale at the moment.

These wildly popular jeans have racked up over 6,600 reviews from Everlane customers, with many raving about the flattering fit and soft fabric.

According to style blog Meghan's Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex wore this exact style to The Invictus Games in Sept. 2017.

Everlane describes this style as "stretch denim that actually looks like denim." Over 5,000 customers have left reviews for the five different washes available, with many reviewers pointing out that the jeans manage to keep their shape while still providing a nice amount of stretch.

The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny style is also on sale, which the brand says was specifically designed for hourglass shapes. You can also grab them in a trendy bootcut fit coming in three different washes.

If you're looking for a high-rise option with a bit of extra flair, this style should do the trick. It features a four-button fly that sets it apart from the rest of the brand's designs, while the stretch fabric is meant to provide an extra dose of comfort.

If high-waist pants aren't your style, check out this classic mid-rise option. It comes in six versatile colors and has over 1,900 reviews.

This unique design features a raised seam in the back that's meant to lift and tighten to provide what the brand calls "the perfect rear fit." It's also available in a sleek bootcut design if you're looking for a subtle flare at the ankle.

If you're not keen on all the bells and whistles, the Super-Straight Jean is right up your alley. Its straight cut is as classic as they come, yet its high-waisted design still provides a trendy touch.

Everlane says these are the most leg-lengthening style, thanks to the hem that hits right above the ankle.

If you already have spring on the brain, this denim skirt is sure to add some vintage vibes to your warm-weather wardrobe. It features a flattering high-rise fit and pairs perfectly with a basic white tee and sneakers.

Men can take advantage of the sale as well! All styles of the bestselling Performance Jean are marked down to $50. You can choose from skinny, slim, athletic and relaxed fits.

