We regularly ask ourselves, “What did we do without Amazon?” When it comes to the convenience of shopping, quick shipping and massive selection of goods, it’s pretty obvious why it has become a shopping haven.

Lucky for us, the e-commerce giant just curated a user-friendly experience for the style-savvy shopper. Enter the Customer’s Most-loved fashion page. Eager buyers can easily find well-loved and highly-rated items from boots to dresses.

Amid products like the viral Amazon coat, we found an entire area dedicated to jeans. The “game-changing denim” section is full of all sorts of styles and colors of denim — all backed by over 1,200 reviews and at least 4 stars out of 5.

We haven't tried these products ourselves so we recommended reading the reviews to figure out your optimal style and fit. Make sure to read carefully and look for listings that include photos — these, along with verified purchases are the best way to make sure you're getting an accurate representation of the item listed on the site.

Check out some of these buyer-favorites below and explore the Amazon Customers’ Most-loved Fashion page for more noteworthy looks.

Straight and Tapered Fit Jeans

These straight leg jeans are designed to lift and shape curves, eliminate back gap and fit your hips perfectly — all common issues women run into when buying jeans. This pair is extremely versatile and can be worn anywhere from the office to a night on the town.

Sleek, savvy and stylish are just a few words that describe these highly-rated jeans. They have a straight fit through the hip and thigh and pair perfectly with a vibrant blouse or light leather jacket.

Whether you're short, tall or somewhere in between, you'll be able to find a size to fit your shape. The Gloria Vanderbilt tapered jean is made from a spandex-blend material for ultimate comfort.

Previous buyers claim that these jeans "fit like a glove" and you "can wear them from morning till night." By opting into Prime Wardrobe, you can try these on before you buy them to ensure you're purchasing the correct size.

Skinny Fit Jeans

The name of these jeans says it all. The super stretchy material is soft on skin, yet doesn't lose shape throughout the day. Plus, the mid-rise waistband has a tummy-slimming panel to keep you feeling comfortable no matter how long you're wearing a pair.

These skinny jeans have over 2,400 5-star reviews. One customer said "I have never experienced true love with jeans ... until these. I am officially a Levi girl and I have since thrown out some of my old, non-Levi jeans and bought more in other colors and in bootcut."

The high-rise look is still going strong and these jeans (available in 41 colors) will keep you feeling on-trend. They have a slim hip and skinny leg silhouette and can be worn with any fall footwear.

Classic and Relaxed Fit Jeans

The Lee relaxed fit jeans have a traditional fit that will keep you cool and comfortable during the summer-to-fall transition. The legendary straight leg look is one that won't go out of style anytime soon.

This pair of jeans has over 3,000 customer reviews with some buyers raving about the "slimming fit" and a "soft feel" that's rare to find with traditional denim.

Just because we're heading into the cooler months doesn't mean you have to stick to dark colors. These light rose jeans will pair well with any warm-toned autumn wardrobe pieces.

