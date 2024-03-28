Flare jeans are back! I found an affordable pair I love

It seems like flare pants are trending for spring — from high waisted to low rise, skinny fit to baggy style. I love the look on friends, but I’ve always had trouble finding a pair that doesn’t overpower my 5’2” frame. A few months ago, I took a chance and ordered these wide-legged jeans and quickly fell in love with their great fit, just-right flare and stylish front flat pockets. I would have purchased them in other colors if it weren’t for the cost. So when I got the chance to try another pair of flares with a more affordable price tag, I was all in.

At $42, the Grapent Flare Jean clearly delivers on savings. However, I needed to find out if they also checked the boxes on fit, comfort and quality.

Colorways: 25 | Sizes: XS-XXL

What to consider

Even though I have a 27-inch inseam, I opted for the longer 32-inch option since I prefer extra length at the hem of my flare pants for when I wear heels. Plus, I read that the pants might shrink in the wash. With that said, I ran them through a hot wash and a dryer cycle — exactly what the directions say NOT to do — hoping they would shrink, and that the hem would hit the top of my shoe and not the floor. And it worked! (But if you don’t want to go through the trouble, just stick with the shorter inseam.)

The jeans come in 25 fun shades, so choosing a color wasn’t easy. I loved the hot pink (Barbie vibes!) but ended up selecting the earthy, pecan shade knowing I could wear them year-round. I chose the XS, counting on the 2% elastane for stretch. Once the pants arrived, I slipped them on and took note of a few things.

The fabric is a mix of a traditional jean and jegging material, leaning more towards the former.

The style is a cross between a flare and wide-legged jean, offering a loose, baggy fit similar to a boyfriend jean. However, the flare at the ankle isn’t as wide as it appears in the photos.

The jeans are advertised as high waisted, but on me, they fall just below the navel (and they come with a belt loop for extra support).

Why I like these jeans

They're stretchy and comfortable

After wearing these pants a few times, it was their comfort factor that ultimately won me over. They might just be the comfiest pants I own. They don't ride up the crotch or pinch at the waist; plus, they offer plenty of room in the butt. And they have so much stretch that I could easily do 10 squats in them.

I've received a ton of compliments

At first, I wasn’t a fan of the distressed detail shown on the front and rear of the thighs, but the look actually started to grow on me, especially after my 20-something daughter told me the faded look is trending right now. The first time I wore them I was stopped by two people in a hair salon — a woman in her 20s and one in her 50s — both wondering where I purchased my pants (Amazon!). And that may just be the best thing about these flares; they look good on anyone at any age!

