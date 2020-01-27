The Everlane leggings with a 33,000 person waitlist are finally here

We have not tried these fast-selling leggings yet, but customers are already praising their fit and comfort. Better yet, they're also eco-friendly thanks to the 58% recycled nylon.

The brand even has a royal stamp of approval, with Everlane being one of the Duchess of Sussex's go-to brands. The former Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing one of Everlane's eye-catching jumpsuits and a bold pair of flats.

Customers can't help but rave about the "luxurious" fabric of the new leggings.

"My new favorite leggings," wrote one reviewer. "The material is super high quality. Love that they are partially recycled. I can see myself wearing these running a trail and running errands."

The leggings come in a range of sizes from XXS to XXL, and you can choose between two lengths — Ankle (25" inseam) and Regular (28" inseam). If that wasn't enough, they even come with a pocket!

"It looks much better than any pair of leggings I’ve ever tried," raved another early reviewer.

Many reviewers noted that the leggings are just as good for working out as they are for relaxing.

"I just finished a hot yoga class wearing the black leggings and they felt amazing," another reviewer wrote. "They move with you, don’t bunch or slide down, and are relatively quick drying."

Whether you're heading to a yoga class or lounging around the house, these versatile leggings are sure to meet your every need.

