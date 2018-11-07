Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Paola Songeur

The only thing better than a great pair of jeans is a popular, quality pair of jeans that comes in under budget. Nodding in agreement? We’ve got news for you: A little over a year after launching, Everlane’s denim collection is on sale. For today only, every pair of jeans costs just $50.

The Everlane jeans — that once inspired a 44,000-person waitlist — retail for $170 and usually cost $68. Some styles are already sold out.

The collection has four different fits to choose from: skinny, slim-straight, kick crop and boyfriend jean, all of which come in different shades, rises, fabrics and fits — including tall and plus sizes. Some are stretchy, and some are not.

With winter just around the corner, investing in one (or maybe two) pairs of jeans might be a good idea. Especially when the brand is Everlane and the price is more than 70 percent off. Plus, this is a purchase environmentalists can feel good about. According to the company, the jeans are made in the "world's cleanest denim factory," which recycles 98 percent of its water and runs on clean energy sources.

Don’t wait too long to snatch your pair, the jeans might just rack up another 40,000-person waitlist.

