She was initially spotted in this classic piece when she took on the role of guest editor for the September issue of British Vogue. At the time, she chose this easy and sensible piece while working behind the scenes for her "Forces for Change" issue — and this time around she looks just as stunning.

This isn't the first time the royal's worn a piece from the brand either. She sported an Everlane tote bag when she attended her first public engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 and a cashmere sweater from the brand in the same year, so it's no secret that Meghan relies on these fashionable and dependable pieces.

This jumpsuit in particular is a perfect year-round piece since it matches well with everything from a pair of espadrilles to a chic blazer — and if you're looking for a little extra flair, the piece comes with a removable tie belt that slims the waistline to enhance your silhouette.

Of course, you should never have to compromise comfort for style, and the triacetate fabric might be so comfortable that you'll never want to take it off. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can squeeze it into your suitcase for a last-minute summer getaway without worrying about finding an iron.

The piece has amassed over 250 reviews on Everlane's website and has even earned a 4.58 star rating. The staple is available in sizes 00-16, and reviewers have noted that it is suitable for all body types.

"I was apprehensive about buying a jumpsuit at all because I am short, but it was the perfect length," another reviewer wrote. "I really like the v-neck and the material seems like it will hold up for a long time."

Though we love some of the extravagant ensembles worn by the royals, we also love that this signature piece is an affordable investment we can get behind!

