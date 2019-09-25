At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Until today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on their tour of Africa hand-in-hand —but on Wednesday the former Meghan Markle stepped out on her own for a good cause. Following a visit to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu with baby Archie, the duchess met with a group of female entrepreneurs at the Woodstock Exchange — a design-oriented development that highlights creative businesses.
But it was her Everlane black jumpsuit that gave us a definite sense of déjà vu!
The Essential Jumpsuit
She was initially spotted in this classic piece when she took on the role of guest editor for the September issue of British Vogue. At the time, she chose this easy and sensible piece while working behind the scenes for her "Forces for Change" issue — and this time around she looks just as stunning.
This isn't the first time the royal's worn a piece from the brand either. She sported an Everlane tote bag when she attended her first public engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 and a cashmere sweater from the brand in the same year, so it's no secret that Meghan relies on these fashionable and dependable pieces.
This jumpsuit in particular is a perfect year-round piece since it matches well with everything from a pair of espadrilles to a chic blazer — and if you're looking for a little extra flair, the piece comes with a removable tie belt that slims the waistline to enhance your silhouette.
Of course, you should never have to compromise comfort for style, and the triacetate fabric might be so comfortable that you'll never want to take it off. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can squeeze it into your suitcase for a last-minute summer getaway without worrying about finding an iron.
The piece has amassed over 250 reviews on Everlane's website and has even earned a 4.58 star rating. The staple is available in sizes 00-16, and reviewers have noted that it is suitable for all body types.
"I was apprehensive about buying a jumpsuit at all because I am short, but it was the perfect length," another reviewer wrote. "I really like the v-neck and the material seems like it will hold up for a long time."
Though we love some of the extravagant ensembles worn by the royals, we also love that this signature piece is an affordable investment we can get behind!
For more royal style tips, check out:
- Meghan Markle wears the same striped dress from first royal tour
- Kate Middleton looks chic in polka dots and high-waisted pants
- Meghan Markle's denim look may just be your new fall uniform
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!