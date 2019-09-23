At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is officially following in her sister-in-law's footsteps by donning a royal repeat! On the first day of her tour through Africa with Prince Harry and Archie, she wore the same sky blue shirtdress that was spotted during her visit to Tonga.

The duchess wore this blue Veronica Beard dress in South Africa to visit the District Six Museum with Prince Harry. Facundo Arrizabalaga / Getty Images

And who could blame her! The flattering Veronica Beard dress features two slits on either side, a belted waist and pockets.

While the former Meghan Markle has only been in South Africa for one day, the new mom has already worn three outfits, including this dress, a cream-colored sweater and black-and-white patterned wrap dress by Mayamiko, a designer who uses fabrics from Malawi.

Meghan Markle visited the Nyanga township on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, wearing at Mayamiko dress. Toby Melville / Reuters

Due to the "Markle sparkle," aka the effect of an item selling out nearly immediately after the duchess wears it, the dress quickly sold out last fall during her royal tour through New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Tonga. The couple had just announced her pregnancy, making it the perfect maternity dress.

But the duchess proved it's a great post-baby outfit, too. She opted to pair the elegant yet casual frock with a pair of Castañer espadrilles.

She was visiting the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre in Cape Town to learn about how the community is trying to reunite members who were forcibly relocated during the apartheid era.

When she wore the dress in Tonga, the 38-year-old chose to pair it with matching blue suede pumps from Banana Republic, showing off her knack for mixing designer items and affordable fashion.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same dress with different shoes while attending the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on Oct. 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In fact, ahead of the South African tour, the royal paired a nearly $10,000 Valentino dress with $6 earrings from London's Portobello Road Market for her friend Misha Nonoo's wedding on Friday.

Meghan wore a $10,000 dress and $6 earring to the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome on Sept. 20. Claudio Peri / AP

Given the duchess's impeccable style, all eyes will be on her outfit choices over the next 10 days of the tour, but she's also getting attention for her passionate public speaking. She's received a lot of praise for her empowering words during a visit to the Nyanga township in Cape Town Monday morning.

"On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family," she said, "I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you."