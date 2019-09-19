At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Pretty in polka dots!
Just days before the new season officially begins on Sept. 23, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rocked a very fall-ready look at her latest appearance.
The fashionable royal looked sharp in a black-and-white polka-dot blouse, wide-legged black trousers and matching black pumps. Dare we say, her slightly cropped trousers almost seem like gaucho pants.
Naturally, she styled her newly lighter locks in her signature blowout.
The duchess selected the seasonally appropriate ensemble for a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London. The mother of three met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership (FNP), a program that provides home nurse visits for first-time parents ages 24 and under.
Equipment Slim Signature Silk Dot Shirt
The duchess's top is an investment piece. If you don't want to spend almost $300 on an Equipment blouse, we found a similar shirt for less on Amazon:
Zara Culottes
Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede pumps
You can wear these pumps over and over again throughout the fall and winter seasons, but if you want to spend a little less, we also like these identical $47 shoes from Amazon.
The 37-year-old got to interact with some adorable kiddos during her visit.
She also sat down with parents who have been through the FNP program.
Children's causes and mental health have long been close to the duchess's heart, and she recently spoke about addiction and mental health in a rare public speech.
The former Kate Middleton's latest outfit proves once again that she has a soft spot for polka dots. The duchess often sports the bubbly print, and opted for this navy blue polka dot dress just a few months ago.
The fashionista also rocked the print last December, sporting a festive green dress during the holiday season.
And who could forget this bold, black-and-white dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2017?
The duchess has also been experimenting with floral prints lately. She wore this Emilia Wickstead frock during a recent garden tour.
And rocked this chic floral dress to take her children to school earlier this month.
Keep those amazing fashion moments coming!