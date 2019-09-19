Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Pretty in polka dots!

Just days before the new season officially begins on Sept. 23, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rocked a very fall-ready look at her latest appearance.

The fashionable royal looked sharp in a black-and-white polka-dot blouse, wide-legged black trousers and matching black pumps. Dare we say, her slightly cropped trousers almost seem like gaucho pants.

The duchess looked ready for fall!Getty Images

Naturally, she styled her newly lighter locks in her signature blowout.

The fashionista recently debuted a slightly lighter hair color.Getty Images

The duchess selected the seasonally appropriate ensemble for a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London. The mother of three met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership (FNP), a program that provides home nurse visits for first-time parents ages 24 and under.

Equipment Slim Signature Silk Dot Shirt

Slim Signature Silk Dot Shirt

$280.00
$280.00
$280.00

The duchess's top is an investment piece. If you don't want to spend almost $300 on an Equipment blouse, we found a similar shirt for less on Amazon:

SE MIU Women's Long Sleeve Polka Dot Button Down Blouse

$20.99

Zara Culottes

CULOTTES

$29.99

Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede pumps

Piper 85 suede pumps

$695.00
$675.00
$675.00

You can wear these pumps over and over again throughout the fall and winter seasons, but if you want to spend a little less, we also like these identical $47 shoes from Amazon.

The 37-year-old got to interact with some adorable kiddos during her visit.

She also sat down with parents who have been through the FNP program.

Children's causes and mental health have long been close to the duchess's heart, and she recently spoke about addiction and mental health in a rare public speech.

Kate Middleton talks addiction and mental health in rare public speech

June 13, 201902:01

The former Kate Middleton's latest outfit proves once again that she has a soft spot for polka dots. The duchess often sports the bubbly print, and opted for this navy blue polka dot dress just a few months ago.

Polka dots are one of the duchess' favorite prints.Getty Images

The fashionista also rocked the print last December, sporting a festive green dress during the holiday season.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, always looks stunning in prints.Getty Images

And who could forget this bold, black-and-white dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2017?

Getty Images

The duchess has also been experimenting with floral prints lately. She wore this Emilia Wickstead frock during a recent garden tour.

This dress is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Samir Hussein / WireImage

And rocked this chic floral dress to take her children to school earlier this month.

Princess Charlotte hides behind her mother as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Keep those amazing fashion moments coming!

Chrissy Callahan