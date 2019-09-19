At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Pretty in polka dots!

Just days before the new season officially begins on Sept. 23, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rocked a very fall-ready look at her latest appearance.

The fashionable royal looked sharp in a black-and-white polka-dot blouse, wide-legged black trousers and matching black pumps. Dare we say, her slightly cropped trousers almost seem like gaucho pants.

The duchess looked ready for fall! Getty Images

Naturally, she styled her newly lighter locks in her signature blowout.

The fashionista recently debuted a slightly lighter hair color. Getty Images

The duchess selected the seasonally appropriate ensemble for a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London. The mother of three met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership (FNP), a program that provides home nurse visits for first-time parents ages 24 and under.

The duchess's top is an investment piece. If you don't want to spend almost $300 on an Equipment blouse, we found a similar shirt for less on Amazon:

You can wear these pumps over and over again throughout the fall and winter seasons, but if you want to spend a little less, we also like these identical $47 shoes from Amazon.

At the @FNPNationalUnit, parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse, who visits them regularly from early pregnancy until their child is two.



The Duchess of Cambridge met the team at Sunshine House, whose work helps support young mothers. pic.twitter.com/jePi8zG5dt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

The 37-year-old got to interact with some adorable kiddos during her visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited @EvelinaLondon Sunshine House to meet the Southwark @FNPNationalUnit, as part of her research and engagement with the Early Years sector.



The Family Nurse Partnership is a voluntary home visiting programme for first time parents aged 24 & under. pic.twitter.com/TwKJQY3RuB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

She also sat down with parents who have been through the FNP program.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with parents who have been through the @FNPNationalUnit programme at @EvelinaLondon Sunshine House, to better understand how the programme has helped them and their children. pic.twitter.com/kZSncuW00N — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Children's causes and mental health have long been close to the duchess's heart, and she recently spoke about addiction and mental health in a rare public speech.

The former Kate Middleton's latest outfit proves once again that she has a soft spot for polka dots. The duchess often sports the bubbly print, and opted for this navy blue polka dot dress just a few months ago.

Polka dots are one of the duchess' favorite prints. Getty Images

The fashionista also rocked the print last December, sporting a festive green dress during the holiday season.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, always looks stunning in prints. Getty Images

And who could forget this bold, black-and-white dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2017?

Getty Images

The duchess has also been experimenting with floral prints lately. She wore this Emilia Wickstead frock during a recent garden tour.

This dress is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Samir Hussein / WireImage

And rocked this chic floral dress to take her children to school earlier this month.

Princess Charlotte hides behind her mother as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Keep those amazing fashion moments coming!