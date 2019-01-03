Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

The former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex always looks great — whether she is in a gown or jeans. And although most of us can only dream of having a closet fit for a royal, there are some pieces she wears that we can actually get our hands on.

A stylish cashmere sweater is one of them.

The duchess was seen wearing an oatmeal cashmere sweater to the airport, tucked into distressed jeans and accessorized with a Hat Attack tote bag and a Los Angeles baseball cap, according to InStyle.

The Cashmere Crew, $100, Everlane

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The sweater is currently available at Everlane for $100, which is fairly affordable for cashmere! It comes in a wide variety of colors including red, blue, yellow, black and more. It has a size selection of XXS to XL.

Not only does this sweater look perfect for a cozy day of traveling or relaxing, but it can also be dressed up and worn to the office. The cashmere sweater is a versatile wardrobe staple ... and it's so soft!

Here are a few other cashmere sweaters that we love.

Charter Club Ruffled Pure Cashmere Sweater, $159, Macy's

This fashionable cashmere sweater is adorned in ruffles on the sleeves, giving it some extra detail and flare.

High/Low Wool & Cashmere Tunic Sweater, $85 (usually $129), Nordstrom

This high/low tunic style is great for wearing with leggings or jeans, so you can be extra comfy and cozy this winter.

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $125 (usually $250), Neiman Marcus

This two-ply turtleneck sweater has a semi-fitted silhouette. It's perfect for dressing up with a pencil skirt or dressing down with skinny jeans.