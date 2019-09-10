At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Hello, fall florals!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a pretty floral dress as she attended the opening of the Back to Nature garden in Woking, England.
The former Kate Middleton looked lovely in the shirtdress from New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead. The dress featured a vintage-style rosewood print, a high collar and a matching belt.
Emilia Wickstead Aurora Dress
The duchess paired the dress with neutral, closed-toe wedges and, of course, her signature blowout.
The long sleeves must have helped protect the duchess against the slight autumn chill in the air.
The floral print was the perfect choice for the nature-themed event. The duchess toured the new garden, which was inspired by her designs and includes fun elements for kids such as a hollow log, a wildflower meadow and a rolling hill, according to Kensington Palace.
During the event, the duchess had a great time with some of her youngest fans. She chatted with children who were playing on a giant swing and knelt down to greet one little boy with tiger face paint.
She also shared a sweet moment with a little boy playing in a sandy area in the garden.
And she shared this cute, goofy moment with a very young fan who seemed thrilled to see her!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in gardenMay 20, 201900:26
The duchess has been embracing florals lately. Just last week, she sported a long-sleeve floral number with a similar silhouette as she and Prince William brought Princess Charlotte to her first day of primary school.
She accessorized that dress with a black belt and simple pumps.
When it comes to fall florals, the duchess is clearly on a roll!