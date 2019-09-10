At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Hello, fall florals!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a pretty floral dress as she attended the opening of the Back to Nature garden in Woking, England.

This dress is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The former Kate Middleton looked lovely in the shirtdress from New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead. The dress featured a vintage-style rosewood print, a high collar and a matching belt.

The duchess paired the dress with neutral, closed-toe wedges and, of course, her signature blowout.

The duchess loves long, belted dresses. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The long sleeves must have helped protect the duchess against the slight autumn chill in the air.

Flowers everywhere! Steve Parsons / Reuters

The floral print was the perfect choice for the nature-themed event. The duchess toured the new garden, which was inspired by her designs and includes fun elements for kids such as a hollow log, a wildflower meadow and a rolling hill, according to Kensington Palace.

Her floral dress was perfect for the natural setting. Steve Parsons / Reuters

During the event, the duchess had a great time with some of her youngest fans. She chatted with children who were playing on a giant swing and knelt down to greet one little boy with tiger face paint.

The duchess always takes time to say hello to her youngest fans. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She also shared a sweet moment with a little boy playing in a sandy area in the garden.

It looks like her new play garden is already getting plenty of use! Steve Parsons / Reuters

And she shared this cute, goofy moment with a very young fan who seemed thrilled to see her!

Hello there! Steve Parsons / Getty Images

The duchess has been embracing florals lately. Just last week, she sported a long-sleeve floral number with a similar silhouette as she and Prince William brought Princess Charlotte to her first day of primary school.

She's definitely a fan of florals for fall. Aaron Chown / WPA Pool via Getty Images

She accessorized that dress with a black belt and simple pumps.

The long-sleeve dress was perfect for the slightly chilly morning. Aaron Chown / AFP-Getty Images

When it comes to fall florals, the duchess is clearly on a roll!