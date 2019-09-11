At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been on a roll lately when it comes to floral summer dresses. Whether she's making a surprise appearance at the Royal Horticultural Society or dropping her kids off for the first day of school, the former Kate Middleton has been consistently adding a touch of flowy, floral flair to her royal wardrobe this summer.

While you can certainly purchase some of her exact outfits — like the $2,225 Emilia Wickstead dress she wore on Tuesday — we've hunted down some more affordable options that will add a dose of the duchess's style to your late-summer wardrobe. Though we haven't tried the dresses ourselves, they are all getting positive reviews from those who have.

Here's a look at how to replicate the duchess's style without breaking the bank.

This pleated option from Pretty Little Thing has a whimsical floral pattern that evokes the duchess's vibrant style, as well as a tie at the waistline for a more adjustable fit.

This popular Amazon dress has 650 reviews so far, with over 300 customers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Reviewers have praised its "flattering fit" and the "lightweight and breathable" fabric.

If you're looking for a long-sleeve option to take you into the fall, Amazon customers seem to be loving this flowy option from Viishow. It comes in several colorful patterns — and it even has pockets!

Not only does this eye-catching dress come in extended sizes, but it's also currently on clearance for less than $25! One reviewer noted that the sizing ran bigger than expected, so consider ordering a size smaller than usual.

If you're feeling more inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge's darker prints, this option from Zesica should do the trick. The long sleeves are perfect for transitioning into the cooler months, while the pockets add a casual touch.

If you want to go even darker for fall, this navy dress from Pretty Little Thing is currently a bestseller on the site. The dark color combined with the vibrant print will make it a versatile option that's easy to pair with almost any accessory.

Of course, you can't complete the duchess's summer style without a pair of espadrilles wedges. We're huge fans of this affordable find on Amazon, which TODAY's Commerce Editor Courtney Gisriel says are "comfortable enough to walk in all day."

