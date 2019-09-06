At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It may go without saying, but we here in the Shop TODAY office are absolutely — and borderline unhealthily — obsessed with shopping. Nothing brings us more joy than geeking out over our latest affordable Amazon fashion finds or the surprisingly trendy items we found during our latest Target run — especially when we get to share them with you!

That's why we decided to round up a few of favorite products of the week, just in case you're in need of a little inspiration for what to add to your cart.

From beauty products to home goods, here are six things we're absolutely loving right now.

"I bought these wedges before a recent trip and I'm so mad I didn't have them earlier in the summer! They go with literally everything (jeans, dresses, jumpsuits, you name it) and they're comfortable enough to walk in all day. I thought about buying a more expensive pair from another site but I'm so glad I didn't — these were perfect."

— Courtney Gisriel, Commerce Editor

"I recently jumped on the leopard bandwagon and purchased this bestselling blouse from Amazon. I’ve been eyeing it for a few weeks now and it was only $20, so I figured why not! It came in way better than I expected and looks great paired with jeans."

— Halle Proper, Audience Development Coordinator

"I love this kettle! One of my favorite things to do on a chilly Saturday morning is to sit and enjoy a warm cup of tea. This one heats the water quickly and is cute enough that I don't feel like I need to hide it away when it isn't being used. I'm excited to use it more as we move into fall!"

— Amanda Smith, Commerce Associate

"I purchased this Vremi spiralizer in hopes of incorporating more vegetables into my meals. So far, I’ve made tons of dishes with a healthy twist — pesto zoodles, air-fried squash and more. It’s extremely simple to use, easy to store and costs less than $8. Within a couple of weeks, it has become one of my favorite kitchen tools!"

— Megan Foster, Associate Commerce Editor

"This $6 lip scrub from Tree Hut has become a staple in my morning routine lately. The sugar provides a gentle exfoliation to remove dead skin, while the creamy shea butter leaves your lips feeling nice and moisturized. The peppermint-flavored formula is also completely edible so you can lick it right off when you're done!"

— Daniel Boan, Associate Commerce Editor

"My hair gets incredibly frizzy in the humidity and I've been on a hunt for something to help eliminate frizz without weighing my hair down or making it feel greasy. This Crybaby Anti-Frizz Serum from IGK really helps control flyaways and smooth my naturally curly hair. It also adds shine and it smells amazing. Someone tells me how good I smell every time I use it (even on next-day, gym hair)."

— Jen Birkhofer, Director of E-Commerce

