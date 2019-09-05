The glass candles are all made from black paraffin wax that is meant to burn for around 40 hours. Each candle is enclosed in a glass container embellished with the constellation for each astrological sign in gold.

Naturally, I wanted to smell them all.

The ones we tried...

These are clearly selling out quickly because I went to TWO different Target stores and was only able to get a whiff of seven out of the 12.

Here are some thoughts on each:

Aries

First impression: Old Spice. This one definitely had a masculine element to it, but it was also very clean. For a sign that encompasses those born March 21 through April 19, it makes sense. You're kind of shedding those woodsy winter days and embracing the lighter elements of spring!

The scent is technically meant to evoke notes of citrus, patchouli, sage, lavender, bergamot and musk.

Cancer

One smell of this and you're transported into a lush English garden. I definitely felt like I picked up subtle "Lily of the Valley" notes, but maybe that's just because it's my favorite flower. Cancers were born between June 21 and July 22, so this fresh scent seems perfect for the sign.

The official scent notes include rose, ocean and musk.

Sagittarius

This one was definitely my favorite. It smelled both musky and pretty at the same time. I'd say it's holiday candle adjacent — it doesn't smell like a pine tree, but it gives off some incense-y notes. Basically it smells like church — in a good way. Given that Sagittarians are born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, this vibe totally tracks.

The notes that make up this scent include lily, rose, musk, jasmine and lilac.

Scorpio

The Scorpio scent was pretty mild at first but the only way I can really describe it is "yummy." It has a mild sweetness to it, but it's not overpowering. It's more of a natural sweetness that comes from fresh coconuts mixed with light floral notes. It's the kind of scent you'd want to wear as a perfume. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, this seems like the perfect scent for fall-born Scorpios.

It's technically made up of coconut, peach, vanilla and gardenia.

Aquarius

This was the lightest scent by far. It made me think of fresh-cut grass and roses. It was super pleasant and not too perfumey, so it's the kind of scent you'd like to fill the room with. It feels very on-brand for the air sign babies born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18.

When reading the official scent notes, I was surprised to learn this scent contains notes of cucumber! Paired with rose and freesia, it's kind of the perfect scent.

Gemini

I let out an audible "wow" upon smelling this candle. It was so minty! It reminded me of one of my favorite cocktails, the southside, which is basically a combination of gin, mint and lime. In a sea full of floral and musky scents, this one totally stood out — just like Geminis born between May 21 and June 20.

This one's technically made up of sage, rosemary, mint and eucalyptus.

Capricorn

This is my own astrological sign (Dec. 22 through Jan. 19), so it's hard to admit but this one just wasn't for me. It smelled like fruity Life Saver candies. Definitely delicious, but not something I want to smell as I curl up next to a good book.

The scent is made with notes of passionfruit, orange, citrus, pineapple and sugar, so if those fruity scents are your jam, this one might be for you!

And the ones we didn't...

As previously mentioned, I visited 33% of the Targets in Brooklyn and couldn't get my hands on these five scents, but here's what they're supposed to smell like.

Libra

This one is supposed to smell like musk, patchouli, sage, lavender and citrus. Minus the inclusion of bergamot, it seems very similar to the Aries scent. One reviewer shared their experience of this scent saying, "I think (the) smell does relate to the horoscope. I bought myself a Libra candle and loveee the scent of amber."

Sept. 23 through Oct. 22 babies, this one's for you.

Virgo

Virgos, born Aug. 23 through Sept. 22, get an especially fresh scent to embrace the end of summer. The candle is supposed to include notes of lemongrass, geranium, lavender and bergamot.

Leo

The lions get a candle with an interesting combination of light and dark scents. It's supposed to include citrus, sandalwood, powder, amber and floral notes. For the mid-summer sign (July 23 through Aug. 22), it seems perfect.

Taurus

The Taurus sign must be really sweet because sugar is the first scent mentioned in this candle's scent notes. The candle for the astrological sign between April 20 and May 20 also includes lemon, lime, lavender, amber and vanilla, so I can only imagine this one smells really tasty!

Pisces

Though Pisces is a water sign, the candle includes primarily earthy notes. It's supposed to smell woodsy with notes of amber, lemon, orange and bergamot — perfect for those born between Feb. 19 and March 20.

Spoiler alert: If you are my friend, you'll be getting one of these candles for your birthday.

