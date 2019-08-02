You might just have your most epic Target run yet this fall!

As Target prepares to celebrate 20 years of designer collaborations, the retailer is set to re-release some of its most iconic pieces ever in a limited-edition Anniversary Collection.

The collection will feature nearly 300 items from 20 past designer partnerships, and if past collections are any indication, it's bound to sell out quickly.

Target's Anniversary Collection will feature apparel, accessories, home decor and kitchen necessities and will be available September 14 at all Target stores and Target's website. While Target is staying tight-lipped about specific items in the collection for now, we do know the 20 designers who will be included in the collection. And luckily, fan favorites like Lilly Pulitzer and Jason Wu are on the list!

We can't wait for the Anniversary Collection! Target

With so many amazing designers up for grabs, designer collections and items will vary by store, and shoppers will be able to purchase up to five items per size and color. Prices will range from $7 to $160, and there will be a wide range of size options too, meaning there's something for everyone!

Opening up its archives for a limited-edition collection seemed like the perfect way to celebrate such a milestone.

“Target has forever changed the retail landscape by doing what once was considered impossible – offering great design at an incredible price. This anniversary celebrates our rich design history and the diverse range of partnerships we’ve offered our guests for the last 20 years,” said Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Target is celebrating 20 years of designer partnerships. Target

And now that the retailer has more than 175 designer partnerships under its belt, it's time to take a fashionable look down memory lane.

“Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests, and with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started. We look forward to bringing our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design, creating preference for Target each and every day," Tritton said.

Don't forget to mark your calendars for September 14!