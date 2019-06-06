At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

One of the best parts of summer fashion is the simplicity of throwing on your favorite sundress and feeling effortlessly chic.

Of course, there are tons and tons of different options out there so it's important to find ones that you feel great in. We reached out to some style experts for their go-to sundresses and came across some really fun trends you might want to try this year.

From flowy bohemian styles to casual cotton dresses, we found great dresses to add to your summer wardrobe. Here are nine of the the must-have sundresses of the season.

MIDI SUNDRESSES

Kailena Sampson

Midi dresses have been very popular lately and they make a great option for the summer. They hit right around the knee, so they're between a minidress and a maxi dress. This is a silhouette that can keep you cool on hot days, but still give you the comfort and security of not having to worry about it riding up too far.

1. Striped Asymmetrical Button Front Midi Bodycon Dress, $25 (usually $50), Express

I recently wore this dress while I was on vacation in Puerto Rico and it was just the perfect little vacation dress. The bright colors and button details were a fun combination and the soft cotton/spandex material was extremely comfortable. Although this dress only comes in sizes XS to XL, the material does allow for a lot of stretch. I normally wear a size 16/18 and I comfortably fit the XL.

2. Levaca Midi Flowy Dress, $26, Amazon

This midi dress has a simple, yet feminine shape — perfect to wear in the office or at a barbecue. It features a tie at the waist and pretty flutter sleeves. It also comes in tons of color options.

3. Porala Geometric V-Neck Midi Dress, $19, Amazon

TODAY commerce associate Amanda Smith really loves this belted midi dress. "I love this dress so much that I bought it in 4 different patterns," she said. "It’s a great summer dress because I’m able to wear it from the conference room to the bar after work. People compliment me on my outfit every time I wear it and I love telling people that I got it for $20 on Amazon!"

FLORAL SUNDRESSES

Omar Rawlings

Floral print dresses are feminine and fun. It's the kind of print that looks good on anyone. Whether you need a dress to wear to a wedding or brunch, florals are always a great option during the summer.

1. Divine Bloom Asymmetrical Dress, $198 (usually $298), BCBG

"My go-to sundress for summer is anything tiered, flowy, feminine and a little bohemian," shared celebrity stylist Samantha Brown. "I particularly love this style from BCBG that I wore recently to host a runway show. I got so many compliments that day from women of all ages and body types. This would work well on so many people because it has a defined waistline, asymmetrical hemline that shows just a little bit of leg, and a nice open neckline that still allows for a bra."

2. Summer Floral Retro Midi Dress with Pockets, $16, Walmart

This affordable style is a combination of the midi and the floral trends. As opposed to the option above, this one is more on the casual side. It comes in a comfortable shape and has pockets! It's available in sizes S to XXL and comes in five color options.

MAXI SUNDRESSES

Nikki Garza

For maximum comfort, a maxi dress is the way to go! They're airy and breathable, while still giving you full coverage. They're also extremely versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.

1. Floral Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 (usually $45), Target

"My go-to sundress is also from Target from the Who What Wear line, unfortunately its from last year but I love it so much," said Nikki Garza, an actor and model. We did find a very similar option from the same collection and it's adorable! "It has a fun bright floral pattern, and it's lightweight which is great for summers in the South. Every time I wear it I get tons of compliments," Garza added.

The plus-size version of this dress is available up to size 4XL. There is also a straight-size version that comes in sizes XS to XXL.

2. Grecerelle Casual Maxi Dress, $24, Amazon

For something more simple, this maxi dress on Amazon has been a huge hit. It's a No. 1 bestseller and one of our writers really loves it. It comes in sizes XS to XXL and it has tons of color choices.

WHITE SUNDRESSES

Austen Tosone

White isn't always the easiest color to wear, but if you're willing to go for it then summer is undoubtedly the best time. A crisp white dress just has the power to look so chic and sophisticated.

1. Dress with Bows, $40, Zara

"Finding a great little white dress isn't always easy, but when I saw this frock in Zara I knew I had stumbled upon perfection," said Austen Tosone, a New York-based fashion and beauty content creator and freelance writer. "I love the bows at the side of the waist and the cut of the sleeves is super-breathable — especially for hot summer days here in New York. Plus for $40, who wouldn't love this dress?"

2. Radiant Ren White Eyelet Ruffled Midi Dress, $74, Lulus

We're also loving this ruffle eyelet dress from Lulus. It has an elegant, romantic vibe that would be fabulous for a summer getaway.

