Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

July 21, 2017, 2:10 PM UTC / Updated May 15, 2019, 5:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto and Danielle Wolf

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Summer is almost here and that means backyard barbecues and patio season is just around the corner!

As fun as these outings and get-togethers can be, sometimes the stress of figuring out what to wear is enough to make you second guess your decision to go in the first place. That's where the jumpsuit comes in.

If there's one piece that's an absolute wardrobe must, this is it. It's like a dress, in that it's only one piece, but has pants so it's even better and more comfortable.

Plus, it has the trendy factor, so you instantly look fashion-forward without even trying. Music to our ears!

The best summer jumpsuits

1. PrettyGarden Women Casual Short Sleeve One Shoulder Solid Waisted Long Jumpsuit, $20, Amazon

This is the No. 1 bestselling jumpsuit on Amazon. With a comfortable stretch fabric, an off-the-shoulder top and fitted legs, we can see why people love it so much.

2. Row A Tie Front Jumpsuit, $49, Nordstrom

Whether you're heading to brunch or work, this jumpsuit makes for a stylish look.

3. Xhilaration Women's Floral Print Off the Shoulder Tie Sleeve Jumpsuit, $29 (usually $30), Target

Throw on this jumpsuit on a sunny day for a fun breezy look.

4. Thinking Out Loud White Backless Jumpsuit, $52, Lulus

This dressier jumpsuit features a fitted bodice. Pair it with heels, a clutch purse and simple jewelry to really show it off.

Elevate this jumpsuit's casual silhouette with gold accessories.

6. One-Shoulder Cutout Jumpsuit, $32, Forever 21

This one shoulder jumpsuit would be great for a formal event.

7. Belongsci Sleeveless Shoulder Wide Leg Long Jumpsuit, $18+, Amazon

Get vacation ready with this tropical-inspired jumpsuit. Throw it on over a bathing suit during the day as a cover-up, then add wedges and gold jewelry at night.

8. Love, Nickie Lew Split Leg Animal Print Jumpsuit, $55, Nordstrom

This sweet, flirty jumpsuit has some fierce details in the print and split legs.

9. Ribbed Striped Jumpsuit, $25, Forever 21

Perfect for throwing on to run errands, this jumpsuit is as casual and cute as it gets.

10. Caslon V-Neck Knit Blouson Jumpsuit, $59, Nordstrom

Available in regular, petite and plus sizes, this jumpsuit will be your new summer staple.

11. Fraiche By J Strapless Jumpsuit, $59 (usually $99), Nordstrom

This strapless jumpsuit would be a great alternative to your LBD on a night out.

12. Wednesday's Girl Cami Jumpsuit In Denim, $42, ASOS

You can never go wrong with a casual denim jumpsuit. This one has a tie front and floral detailing at the ankle.

13. Romwe Sleeveless Ruffle Trim Jumpsuit, $18, Amazon

This jumpsuit features ruffles at the arms, wide legs and a high waist for a flattering look.

14. NY Collection Plus Size Printed 3/4-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $11 (usually $70), Macy's

It doesn't get much more affordable than $11. This plus size jumpsuit would be perfect to wear to work all summer long.

For more summer staples, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!