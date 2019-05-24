At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Hot summer days are often followed by chilly nights, which means you’ll want to have some lightweight jackets on hand to combat the cool air.
Prepare for breezy evenings with an array of stylish summer jackets, from denim and bombers to rain coats and cardigans. Read below for a roundup of our favorites.
1. Classic Denim Jacket, $75 (usually $110), J. Crew
Jean jackets are our favorite summer go to because they can be worn with just about anything. Looking for something less expensive, one TODAY editor loves this one from Old Navy.
2. Instar Mode Women's Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket, $20+, Amazon
This versatile, affordable jacket comes in a few styles and more than 20 colors. Reviewers noted that it runs small so you may want to consider sizing up.
3. Zella Urban Long Bomber Jacket, $59 (usually $99), Nordstrom
Perfect for traveling, heading to the gym or lunch with the girls, this long bomber jacket from Zella looks both put together and relaxed at the same time.
4. Long Cardigan, $35, H&M
We love cardigans as a light layer in chilly conditions or on a breezy night. This one looks perfectly slouchy and can be worn open or closed.
5. The Denim Jacket, $88, Everlane
A white denim jacket never disappoints. Try swapping out your traditional jean jacket or black jean jacket for a stylish light-colored alternative when the weather gets warm.
6. Joules Women's Golightly Printed Packable Waterproof Rain Coat, $44, Amazon
Just because it's raining in the middle of summer, doesn't mean you have to cover up in a boring, dark rain jacket. Instead, reach for one of these inexpensive fun floral prints that will keep all of your favorite summer clothes nice and dry until the sun comes out.
7. Shep Shirt, $98, Vineyard Vines
This quarter zip "isn't anything super fancy, but it's great to throw on with a pair of white jeans for a beach bonfire," said one TODAY editor who's had it for years.
8. Caslon Drape Front Stripe Jacket, $29 (usually $59), Nordstrom
Step up your workwear game with this knit blazer-style jacket, which comes in regular, petite and plus sizes.
9. Global Women’s Slim Fit Lightweight Full Zip Yoga Workout Jacket, $30, Amazon
This zip up is great for heading to the gym or going for a walk on the beach on a chilly morning.
10. Joya Shimmer Kimono, $118, Anthropologie
No tropical beach vacation would be complete without one piece of outerwear: the kimono. We love the beaded details on this one for dressing up casual resort wear.
