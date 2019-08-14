Not only is the bag super affordable at just under $14, it also comes in a wide array of colors. The interior features a pocket that seems perfect for slipping a phone into, as well as a zippered section that reviewers have found helpful for cosmetics and other small items. The outside also has another zippered pocket that's as stylish as it is functional.

If the solid colors aren't what you're looking for — or you're feeling a bit indecisive — the brand also has two-toned varieties that have received equally positive reviews.

Customers are raving about the bag's design so far. One reviewer described it as "the perfect crossbody bag," while another added that there was enough room for her "wallet, phone, keys, receipts, feminine products, and other odds and ends in this bag without it getting cramped."

It's just another example of why Amazon is becoming one of the most popular destinations for affordable yet on-trend accessories.

