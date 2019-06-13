At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

To say leopard skirts (ideally mid-length, bonus points if pleated and especially silky) are having a moment would be an understatement.

The trend that sparked last season (much thanks to Hollywood’s obsession with Realisation Par's The Naomi Skirt) appears to have returned and is spreading like wildfire, with women (celebs and the masses alike) spotted wearing the skirt all over the world and major brands scurrying to ensure they have one — or several — to meet the growing demand.

And, while you may not feel the most original (there’s even a new Instagram account dedicated to tracking the trend), we can’t deny the allure of an easy, breezy skirt.

Some fashionable women, like Dana from the blog Something Good, have even dedicated full posts to styling the skirt of the summer. It can be thrown on in a pinch and paired with a basic tee and flats (ahem, or your favorite Converse sneaks) for a playful daytime look or dressed up with a fitted tank and heeled sandals for spicing things up come evening.

Did we mention that many of them have elastic for added comfort and a customized fit? You might also want to opt for a size up (they’re supposed to have a bit of wiggle room) to avoid stretching the fabric and allow for that carefree sway. Then again, part of what has made the trend so appealing is that you can make it completely your own.

Read on for seven budget-friendly ways to incorporate the leopard midi skirt into your wardrobe.

Pajamasea High-Waist Leopard Midi Skirt, $19, Amazon

If you're on the fence about the leopard skirt trend, test-drive it with this low-commitment, budget and date-night friendly option from Pajamasea. It runs on the smaller side, so reviewers recommend ordering a size up to be safe.

Who What Wear Leopard-Print Pleated Mid-Rise A-Line Skirt, $32, Target

This flattering style from Target's Who What Wear collection drapes over curves with ease and grace. Scoop it up in regular or plus sizes and rock it with a pair of mules for effortlessly-chic weekends and beyond.

Sanctuary Everyday Animal Printed Midi Skirt, $79, Macy's

This pull-on polyester skirt from Sanctuary bears a striking resemblance to the Realisation Par number that's believed to have started it all, and for less than half the price. We also love how it's machine washable for easy cleaning.

Free People Normani Bias-Printed Skirt, $98, Macy's

This machine-washable, zipper-closure polyester style from Free People is another we've seen popping up in the celebrity circuit. The high waist makes it especially great for shorter tops, either worn tucked in or slightly overlapping.

Leopard Print Smocked Pull-on Maxi Skirt, $70, Loft

The elastic smock waist on this flared midi from Loft fits to perfection. It also has extra lining for more coverage — perfect for dancing the night away at all those summer weddings.

Aqua Midi Slip Skirt, $68, Bloomingdale's

While a tad lighter, this hand-wash slip skirt from Aqua's exclusive collection for Bloomingdale's features a swingy, A-line cut similar to that of Realisation Par and Sanctuary. It also comes in a variety of additional patterns and solids for rounding out your collection.

Leopard Midi Skirt, $60, Eloquii

This breezy, machine-wash style from plus-size brand Eloquii is another great work-to-weekend pick. Pair it with your favorite blouse and pumps for a no-fuss look that's still fierce.

