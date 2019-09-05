It’s a big day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

Today marks Princess Charlotte's first day at school and it’s hard to believe the 4-year-old is already joining older brother Prince George, 6, at Thomas's Battersea School in London.

Like many parents, the duke and duchess accompanied their children for the special occasion and the arrival photos are simply adorable.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at Thomas's Battersea in London. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

While most of the attention was on the pint-sized royals, we couldn't help but notice the duchess's signature blowout looked noticeably different!

New season, new hair? Getty Images

Last time we saw the 37-year-old, her locks were definitely longer, and a slightly different shade of brown.

Last month, the duchess's locks were definitely longer. Getty Images

With fall in the air, the duchess seems to have trimmed off a few inches and brightened things up a bit with some sunny caramel highlights. And we're loving the new look!

Getty Images

The mother of three rarely makes drastic hair changes, but she has made slight alterations to her hair over the years. In 2012, for instance, she debuted a bit of fringe.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Natural History Museum on November 27, 2012. Getty Images

And back in 2017, she showed off a noticeably shorter style at Wimbledon.

Occasionally, the duchess takes her tresses up a few inches. WireImage

In recent months, the fashionista has also experimented with several new hairstyles, including this gorgeous braided chignon.

The duchess wore her hair in a braided updo this spring. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

And she also rocked a perky ponytail earlier this summer.

Look at the bounce on this ponytail! Andrew Matthews / Getty Images

If you ask us, her hair game is always on point!