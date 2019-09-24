Sounds like Archie is tuckered out already during his first visit to South Africa!

On the first day of their royal tour to Africa, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle were at the District Six Museum in Cape Town when a former local resident approached them to ask where 4-month-old baby Archie was. They let her know that he was sleeping away.

Harry and Meghan meet Somaya Ebrahim, 81, a former District Six resident, who was in the crowds when the Queen visited in 1947 with her parents and Princess Margaret. She asked them: “Where’s Archie?” and was told “he’s sleeping!” #sussexroyaltour #RoyalTourAfrica pic.twitter.com/r3LH8hyzD1 — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 23, 2019

Ebrahim approached the duke and duchess and gave both of them hearty hugs before asking the whereabouts of their new son, who made the trip with his parents.

The visit to the museum was the latest stop as the royal couple kicked off their tour. They spoke at a workshop for The Justice Desk, a group that helps citizens learn about human rights and provides self-defense training while also teaching the benefits of female empowerment.

“The rights of women and girls is something that is very close to my heart, and the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for," the duchess said, "because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes."