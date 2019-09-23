Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on "Suits," just shared previously unseen photos of the former Meghan Markle to celebrate the show ending after nine seasons.

The duchess played Adams' love interest on the show, an attorney named Rachel Zane, before leaving in 2017 to ... well, you know, marry Prince Harry and start a new life in London as a member of the royal family.

But judging from the backstage glimpses, it’s clear the former actress had a close bond with her castmates.

"This week the last episode of 'Suits' will air and the nearly 10-year journey we've all been on together will finally be over," Adams, who played Mike Ross on the legal drama, wrote on Instagram. "So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days."

He proceeded to share dozens of photos of the "Suits" crew, calling them "the best family you can ask for."

Meghan is seen in many of the images — in one, sprawled on a couch in a pair of red high heels; in another, playfully laying on the floor in an office with her feet propped up on the furniture; and smiling from beneath the shelter of a clear umbrella in a third.

"Wild. You look like a bunch of baby people," Troian Bellisario, Adams' real-life wife, commented.

Both Adams and the duchess, whose characters were engaged to be married, left after season seven.

Meghan went on to have her first child, a boy, with Harry, and she's currently on her first royal tour since giving birth in May.

Many of Meghan's former co-stars have talked about how supportive they were of her decision to leave the show, even sharing how excited they all were when they found out she was dating a prince.

The final episode of “Suits” airs on the USA Network on Sept. 25.