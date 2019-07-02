Becoming a father for the first time has given Prince Harry "newfound clarity" when it comes to the importance of role models in the lives of children.

The Duke of Sussex gave a moving speech on Tuesday at the first National Youth Mentoring Summit talking about how becoming a dad to son Archie has driven home his responsibility as a role model.

"I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,'' he said. "The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them that — for that person — you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful."

"Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Harry stressed the importance of role models in the lives of young people, regardless if they are parents.

"But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see everyday that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching,'' he said. "From small acts of kindness, to large measures of character - each move that we make matters, especially when we don't think anyone is watching. That is when our true character comes to light."

The National Youth Mentoring Summit is run by The Diana Award, which was set up in memory of Princess Diana following her death in a car crash in 1997.

The charity's mission is to "foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people," according to its website.

Harry urged others to embrace being a role model, just as his late mother once did.

"To that I say be visible,'' he said. "Own it. Take seriously the responsibility we have to lead by example, and do that, by the values you reflect and the way you move in the world. It doesn’t require much - it’s about who you are as opposed to what you do.

"My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives. You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable."

Prince Harry at @DianaAward mentoring summit: I am proud of the mentees here today. “And I can safely say that my mother who would have turned 58 yesterday would feel the same.” pic.twitter.com/WX85l7caIr — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 2, 2019

He also spoke about how becoming a mentor can help your own life as much as the person you are mentoring, making a call for others to donate their time to helping improve the life of a young person.

"I encourage each of you to see the value you bring to those around you, and to make a conscious effort to not inspire quietly and invisibly, but rather to step up to the task and help someone shine their light even brighter,'' he said.

Prince Harry's speech kicked off an initiative to recruit 500 mentors to help 2,000 young people over the next three years, according to London's Daily Express.