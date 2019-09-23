The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just kicked off their first official tour with baby Archie!

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle touched down Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, as they began their royal tour of southern Africa.

The duchess' dress used material from local fabric markets in Malawi. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

On their first stop, they visited a workshop from The Justice Desk, an organization that teaches local residents about human rights and also offers self-defense classes and female empowerment training.

The duchess seemed thrilled to meet members of the crowd. Toby Melville / Reuters

The royal couple chatted with well-wishers, and they both shared adorable moments with some of their youngest fans in the crowd.

The duchess shared a sweet moment with a young well-wisher. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess kept things chic yet casual with a black-and-white printed dress and wedge sandals.

It was the perfect dress for dancing! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Her dress was from Mayamiko, a brand that sources fabrics from local markets in Malawi.

The duchess receives a hug. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The maxi wrap dress was made from ethically sourced cotton at the Mayamiko workshop, which focuses on empowering female artisans through sustainable fair trade practices.

Prince Harry is a natural with kids! Mike Hutchings / Reuters

Four-month-old Archie didn’t make a public appearance this time around, but he is on the trip. Earlier this month, Prince Harry said he has been looking forward to introducing his wife and son to South Africa.

The duke and duchess both made powerful speeches at the event. Prince Harry talked about the need to break the cycle of gender-based violence.

“We are so incredibly grateful to be able to listen and learn from you about the issues that define your daily lives in these communities,” he said. “No man is born to cause harm to women, this is learned behavior, and a cycle that needs to be broken. So now, it’s about redefining masculinity, it’s about creating your own footprints for your children to follow in, so that you can make a positive change for the future.”

Meghan talked about her commitment to promoting empowerment for women and girls.

"I feel incredibly humbled to be in the presence of all of you as you stand firm in your core values of respect, dignity and equality," the duchess said. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“The rights of women and girls is something that is very close to my heart, and the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes,” she said.

She ended her speech with a touching personal message.

“While I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister,” she told the crowd. “I am here with you and I am here for you.”

The couple shared a sweet smile during the royal visit. Toby Melville / Reuters

As they continue their tour, it sounds like the duchess may stay in South Africa, while Prince Harry makes working visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

The royal couple’s Africa tour is definitely off to a great start!