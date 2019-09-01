The royal family is going on tour!

Ahead of their trip to southern Africa at the end of September, Prince Harry shared a note about the upcoming visit through the caption of a recent post on the official @SussexRoyal account, including a touching personal message about his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” the beginning of the caption read. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon."

As part of the official tour, the trio will be visiting South Africa together. Separately, Prince Harry will be visiting Malawi, Angola, and will stop for a “short working visit” in Botswana in an effort to continue to raise awareness of the impact that the work that the local communities do across the continent.

The upcoming tour will be our first glimpse of little Archie in over two months. In July, the former Meghan Markle brought her son out for his first polo match to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William at a charity event just four days after Archie’s christening.

The Duchess of Sussex cradles baby Archie at a polo match this summer. Getty Images

The couple have had a strong connection to Africa since early in their relationship. The two went to Botswana about a month after they first met. There was even a report in April that the family might move to Africa.

The Duke and Duchess have also been outspoken in their support for various charities operating in Africa.