Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is wishing husband Prince Harry a very happy birthday on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of his life, including one we've never seen before!

The former Meghan Markle posted a message to accompany a photo collage of Prince Harry to mark the occasion of his 35th birthday — and his first birthday as a new father.

The photos of Prince Harry include a very special black and white one that shows him kneeling in front of Meghan and baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his son's christening day. (See the bottom, left-hand corner of the collage.) It's an image we've never seen before that perfectly depicts Prince Harry's loving role as dad to his first child, born May 6.

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!” the duchess wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Other pictures show Prince Harry being held by his mother, Princess Diana, as a schoolboy, with his older brother Prince William and several of him in service to the many causes he supports. Of course, the collage would not be complete without a photo of Meghan and Harry's wedding day.

It's been quite a year for Prince Harry, as he got to celebrate his first Father's Day.The royal couple commemorated the occasion with an amazing photo on Instagram showing baby Archie's tiny hand curled around his dad's finger.

The love goes both ways — last month Prince Harry posted his own loving birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

"‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H" he posted. Then, earlier this month,Prince Harry posted a loving message to Meghan and Archie before they headed off on an tour of Africa together.

"On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!" he wrote, showing that royal trio sticks together.

Happy birthday, Prince Harry!