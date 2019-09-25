At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Finally!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a little buddy on the third day of their royal tour in Africa: their son, Archie!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The 4-month-old joined Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle during their visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, as first revealed in a video on the royal family's Instagram account. In an Instagram story, the family of three is seen on their way to meet the renowned South African Anglican cleric.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie, on their way to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu. @sussexroyal/Instagram

"Arch meets Archie!" the caption reads as the duchess carries her son, who's dressed in blue overalls, which are only $20 from H&M, a white onesie and white socks. You can even hear a little squeal before he smiles at the camera.

More photos of Archie meeting the archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe were shared on the royal family's Instagram account.

A black-and-white picture shows Tutu giving the boy a kiss on his forehead with a sweet message from the duke and duchess.

"Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!" the caption reads.

Fans have been anxious to get a glimpse of Archie as this is the baby's first official tour with his parents and only one of the few times he's been seen by the public since his birth in May. Earlier in the tour, a woman eagerly asked the duke and duchess where their son was.

"He's sleeping!" was their response.

Toby Melville/Getty Images

We're glad to see he's shaken off that jet lag enough for such an important day!

Archie seemed to be plenty alert during the visit, happily sitting on his mom's lap as they met with Tutu and his daughter at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Toby Melville/Getty Images

We hope to see you again soon, baby Archie!