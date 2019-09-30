The slingback design adds a nice twist to the traditional flat design, while the striking shade of "Persimmon" makes them anything but boring. The duchess has quite an impressive collection of flats in her royal wardrobe and these are perfect for a touch of autumnal color.

Customers also seem to be fond of the flats, which come in four different shades.

"I love these shoes — classic and versatile, great for both work and the weekends," one reviewer wrote. "They're comfortable to wear all day, and look great with both pants and skirts."

Everlane

The official Sussex Royal Instagram post shed some light on the duchess's trip to Victoria Yards, where she was able to meet several local merchants and artists.

"The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and 'makers' together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level," the photo's caption reads. "It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley."

The caption also tells their followers to look out for more updates from "this special afternoon" — and we can't wait!

