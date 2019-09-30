At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Sussex usually pulls out all of the style stops when she embarks on a royal tour, and her latest trip to South Africa has been true to form.
The former Meghan Markle has been wearing a mix of new pieces and old favorites, and her latest look during a solo trip to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday is one of her most affordable yet.
According to style blog Meghan's Mirror, the duchess opted for a sleek $148 navy shirtdress by Aritzia — but her bold flats by Everlane totally stole the show.
Everlane The Editor Slingback
The slingback design adds a nice twist to the traditional flat design, while the striking shade of "Persimmon" makes them anything but boring. The duchess has quite an impressive collection of flats in her royal wardrobe and these are perfect for a touch of autumnal color.
Customers also seem to be fond of the flats, which come in four different shades.
"I love these shoes — classic and versatile, great for both work and the weekends," one reviewer wrote. "They're comfortable to wear all day, and look great with both pants and skirts."
The official Sussex Royal Instagram post shed some light on the duchess's trip to Victoria Yards, where she was able to meet several local merchants and artists.
"The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and 'makers' together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level," the photo's caption reads. "It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley."
The caption also tells their followers to look out for more updates from "this special afternoon" — and we can't wait!
