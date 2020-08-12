Kate Middleton just made floral face masks more popular than ever

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Leave it to the Duchess of Cambridge to inspire the latest face mask trend!

The former Kate Middleton was recently spotted wearing a vibrant floral mask by Amaia London during a visit to a local charitable organization called Baby Basics. The following day, the stylish royal sported the same mask once again as she visited residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Wales. She even paired the design with a gorgeous floral dress!

Getty Images

The duchess has been a trendsetter for many years, so it's not surprising that she incorporated one of the most popular face mask styles into her look. According to ShopStyle, searches for "floral face masks" increased by 500% on the site over the past four months. Between June and July, Etsy also saw a 74% increase in searches for the colorful print.

Naturally, searches for floral face masks skyrocketed even more after Kate was spotted wearing one two days in a row. Data and trends marketing company SEMrush told Shop TODAY that Google searches for "floral face masks" have spiked 248% globally and spiked 66% in the United States since August 8. Between August 5 and 8, the spikes were 316.67% in the U.S. and 194.12% globally.

Ready to find your own floral face mask? Check out our picks below!

Floral masks we love

Subtle pink flowers give this stretchy white mask a sweet pop of color. The lightweight material works to wick away moisture, so it'll come in handy during the summer. The best part of all? Vistaprint donates a portion of every mask sale to support local communities impacted by COVID-19.

Prefer a darker palette? This set of five masks includes two navy blue floral prints in a lightweight, breathable fabric that will last you through summer and well into the fall. The masks in this versatile set also have an adjustable metal nose bridge.

Want to support local artists during these uncertain times? Vida shares a portion of the proceeds from every purchase with the artists who design its masks and also helps provide literacy education to factory workers. This organic cotton mask is designed by an artist in Brooklyn and features a playful blue-and-white floral print. It's designed with two layers, adjustable straps and a filter pocket.

If you prefer a little variety, this 10-pack of masks gives you plenty of options to choose from for your every mood. You'll get your pick of four floral prints and several neutral colors, all with adjustable straps. The three-ply, 100% cotton material is also pretty easy to wash — just throw it in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry on low.

Bold floral prints aren't everyone's cup of tea, so if you fancy something a bit more subtle, this white embroidered mask lets you get in on the trend without leaving your comfort zone. It's part of a two-pack that also comes with a light-blue dotted mask.

There are nine floral prints to choose from in this mask collection, as well as several other fun patterns and prints. The stretchy fabric is made of nylon and spandex and is machine-washable.

Whether you prefer yellow, green, blue or black, this fun floral mask comes in a color to suit your style. The soft mask is made from two stretchy layers of cloth and comes complete with adjustable straps.

Supporting small-town businesses has become more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, and this lovely floral mask is made by Charleston-based textile designer Emily Daws. The gardenia print comes in a neutral color palette and is perfect for anyone wanting to dip their toes into florals without going overboard.

A more muted floral print tends to go with a larger variety of outfits, and it's pretty ideal for that transition from summer to fall. This design features original artwork from Designstudioflow and comes with three disposable filters as an added bonus.

