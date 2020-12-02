Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Make the holidays a little brighter this year with these festive, embossed rolling pins. Haven’t seen this latest baking hack? Let me fill you in.

Retailers ranging from Etsy to Walmart have jumped on the trend, offering beautifully embellished rolling pins that are perfect for the holiday season. You simply roll the pin on anything from dough to fondant to create elegant designs in your baked goods.

The pins are made from natural wood and are eco-friendly, making them reusable and safe for cooking. This is the perfect gift for a baker or for yourself. Either way, it’s a sure way to up someone’s kitchen game this year.

Earn your baking bragging rights with this adorable rolling pin that features little reindeers and Christmas trees. Your cookies will be the talk of (virtual) gatherings this year.

These festive rolling pins work on any dough, fondant or clay. Plus, they are still on sale right now from Cyber Monday! Grab yours before the sale ends.

You’ll look like a professional baker with this rolling pin. Engraved on high-quality beechwood and with precise patterns, you can’t go wrong with this pick!

This vintage-inspired rolling pin from Anthropologie is sure to brighten any baked good.

This festive rolling pin comes in two sizes and offers four different designs: Christmas Tree, Bell, Reindeer and Snowflake. This pin can be used for baking or for crafts!

This 10-inch rolling pin features a stunning flower pattern, making it perfect to use year-round.

These handmade, laser-engraved rolling pins from Etsy come in six stunning designs. The seller also does custom orders and personalizations!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!