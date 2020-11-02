6 of the trendiest gifts to give — and get — this holiday season

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This holiday season might look a little different for many, but one thing that won't change is finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. Luckily, Hoda and Jenna's Ye Olde Holiday Market has you covered!

Whether you're celebrating together or from a distance, the Shop TODAY team searched the web to find the biggest shopping trends of the season. But don't wait: Retailers advise shoppers to check out sooner than later to avoid any shipping delays that might arise this holiday season.

From cozy leggings and family pajamas to the hottest appliance on everyone's list, we found the best gifts for everyone on your list — and you'll want to add these to your cart ASAP.

Matching family pajamas have always been popular, but 2020 is taking the trend to new heights. Burt's Bees Baby Family Jammies have the whole family covered, from babies to adults — even pets!

These styles are so popular, some are already sold out! The brand makes different styles featuring holiday prints like reindeer, Christmas trees and more. You can't go wrong with any of these because you and the family will be living in them all winter long.

Many of us are still adjusting to "Falling Back" this past weekend and light plays a big role in how we sleep. So it's no surprise that light therapy is a popular search term right now.

Casper — the brand behind the popular bed in a box — just launched The Glow Light, a personal night light that lulls you to sleep and gently wakes you up without the need for an aggressive alarm. This cool gadget mimics a natural sunset and sunrise with a warm light that dims and brightens for 45-minute spurts.

The design is super intuitive, too: Spin it to dim or brighten, shake it to activate a soft night light and flip it to turn on and off. Best of all? It's on sale right now!

No matter how or where you're celebrating the holidays this season, it's time for everyone to have a little bit of fun this holiday season — with makeup!

Tapatío — yes, the brand behind your favorite hot sauce — teamed up with beauty brand Hipdot for the hottest collaboration in the beauty world right now. It's one of the most popular online searches right now and it's perfect for the beauty lover in your life. But hurry, because some of the items from the line are selling out fast!

These days, we're all living in leggings, so these jeggings are a must-have in your closet right now. They look just like sleek jeans but feel just like your favorite leggings and even have a pull-on waistband and a tummy control panel for a flattering fit. It's no wonder these are bestsellers online right now!

Add a pop of color to any collection of leggings with this affordable option from Old Navy. The high waist design is great for all shapes and sizes and the color block pattern gives them a trendy look. Available in four different colors, leggings are a gift you're going to want to give and get this holiday season.

If you're looking for a group gift, this season's most popular appliance is it! Whether you miss summer barbecues or want an easy way to whip up meals, this 5-in-1 gadget can grill, air fry, roast, bake or even dehydrate your favorite fruit!

It's an easy-to-use gadget that makes life in the kitchen so much easier and is a great gift for the at-home chef or the busy parent.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!