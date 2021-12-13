This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Every year, there are likely a few gifts that you wait until the last minute to shop for (or, you just forgot about). That doesn't mean you've run out of time to find something good. If you want to avoid leaning on gift cards or dishing out cash, there are plenty of last-minute gift options still available that are still thoughtful.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share six of the best last-minute gift ideas for kids, coffee lovers and more people who might be left to cross off your list. Plus, you can shop all these gifts on Amazon, so you don't have to venture out and wait in long lines in order to get them.

Read on for all of the last-minute gift inspiration you need this year, from a digital photo frame to a sleek cocktail kit.

Last-minute gift ideas on Amazon

For the techie

Space exploration had a big moment in 2021, so here's a unique but timely gift for the techie in your life that checks off a few boxes: It's a bestseller, has high ratings from shoppers and is less than $200. It's great for beginners and features an adjustable tripod and high magnification that makes it easier to see stars. It's also compatible with Bluetooth, so they can sync their phone to the telescope and snap pictures of what they're viewing in real time. It features a 400mm focal lens, replaceable eyepieces for magnification, a smartphone adapter and a wireless camera that allows the user to take photos of their starry discoveries.

For faraway family

Whether you're looking for a sweet gift for the grandparents or have some distant relatives you want to keep in touch with, this gift makes it easier to share memories and everyday happenings. It uses a cloud storage system via a Wi-Fi connection to load photos that loved ones can view at any time.

For the kids (or kids at heart)

Not sure what to gift the little ones in your life? You can't go wrong with the bestselling toy on Amazon right now. Post says this toy is where the Rubix cube meets the fidget popper trend. Whether the kiddos on your list have fidgety hands or you know a kid at heart who could use a moment to de-stress, this gift is sure to please.

For the outdoorsy one

Fitness enthusiasts and outdoorsy folk alike will appreciate these toasty hand warmers. They stay charged for up to six hours at a time, so they can last throughout a sporting event or morning run. Plus they can also act as a portable charger for cellphones, which makes this gadget a great gift or stocking stuffer for the person who likes to travel.

Travel mugs don't have to be a boring gift. They can actually be quite chic. This ceramic coffee and tea mug keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, according to the brand. It comes in tons of colors, and you can buy accessories like this pour-over dripper that attaches to the mug for a “brew and go” experience.

For the cocktail lover

Post says this book is a great gift for "the one who has it all." It's outfitted with fun recipes that play on pop culture references, like “Tequila Mockingbird” and “Are You There God, It’s Me Margarita.”

Complete the above gift with a sleek bartender kit so they can make all of the book's recipes. Inside, they'll find everything from a cocktail shaker to wine stoppers. It comes from the brand Zulay, which is known for its TikTok-famous milk frother and other affordable kitchen gadgets.

More last-minute gift ideas on Amazon

Kodak's instant camera makes for a great gift for travelers, teens and adults alike. They can snap pictures at any moment and keep their memories within sight on the fridge, at their desk in the office or in a frame at home.

If the fitness enthusiast in your life hasn't heard of these weights, here's your chance to get them something unique. These bangle weights can be used on their wrists or ankles to add some intensity to their home workouts.

Change the playing field for the hot sauce lover in your life. This pack of truffle oil-infused hot sauces will add a unique flavor to any dish they enjoy (and feels super fancy).

This affordable portable speaker is another great gift for the techie in your life. It boasts extra bass and 16 hours of playback time on a single charge, plus at less than $50 it won't break the bank.

If they prefer savory over spicy, this limited-edition quartet of mustards is sure to please. It includes four flavors (Truffle Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, Dijonish Mustard and Horseradish Mustard) that can be used as marinades or toppings for their favorite dishes.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!