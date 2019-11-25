Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The time has come to start buying those holiday gifts! If you’re stuck on what to get your child’s teacher, your mail carrier, your hairstylist or your babysitter, we're here to help!

Whether they love spending their days off with relaxing with a glass of wine, journaling in a pretty notebook or hiking on a local trail, TODAY has you covered this holiday season.

Here are our favorite trinkets for those people who make your life a little bit easier.

Gift idea for teachers

This cute apple mug is a creative take on the classic teacher gift.

A monogrammed bullet journal is a must-have for teachers: They can use it as a calendar, a daily to-do list or even just a personal notebook. Plus, there are plenty of cute prints to choose from.

We also love these pretty monogrammed journals from Paper Source.

This bottle comes with a removable infuser, allowing your favorite teacher to infuse water or brew coffee on the go. The bottle also keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours!

Do you know a teacher who just loves her morning coffee? These adorable monogrammed mugs are sure to put a smile on her face.

And of course, you can't go wrong with an Amazon gift card.

Gift ideas for babysitters

This Minimergency Kit has everything you would never think to bring with you — and that you'd definitely need in a fashion crisis.

Why not gift them with a little self-care this holiday season? This eye mask is perfect for a little R&R time.

These adorable animal ring holders are a great way to keep all of their favorite pieces organized.

Gift ideas for postal workers

The Wallet Ninja has 18 different functions and is the size of a credit card, so it can slip right into their wallet with ease.

If you're looking for an even cuter multipurpose product, this hedgehog should fit the bill. It's a jack of all trades, allowing you to comb your hair, open a bottle and screw in a nail all with one handy device.

These socks pull double duty: They keep your feet cool during the summer and warm during the winter. We also love the charitable aspect. For every pair bought, the company will give another pair away to those in need.

This stainless steel, vacuum-insulated koozie fits perfectly around a can, helping to keep drinks colder longer.

Gift ideas for co-workers

For those co-workers who love happy hour! This wine holder was specifically made to hold a glass of wine in the shower. It even uses patented grip technology, so they won't have to worry about the suction cups coming loose.

Ideal for colleagues who love tech, this portable organizer has a spot for nearly every gadget imaginable. You can easily organize chargers, phones and cables — it can also be used for cosmetic brushes and other personal care items.

Give these Champagne bears to the sweetest co-worker you know!

Add a little spice to his or her life with this hot sauce sampler.

Gift ideas for hairstylists

This sign would be a great addition to your hairstylist's station or home.

With an inspiring message, this is the ideal dish for storing bobby pins, rings and more!

Our favorite stylists are on their feet all day. Why not give them the gift of relaxation with these slippers from Pottery Barn.

Another great option for stylists, these magical gel socks help repair feet overnight.

