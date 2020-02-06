Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Most teachers will say they don't need gifts since teaching children is rewarding enough on its own.

However, we all can agree that they could use a token of appreciation — even if they don't ask for one! From innovative tech finds to stylish accessories, here's a list of some of the top gifts to buy as a class or just as a parent. Either way, it will put a smile on any teacher's face.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for teachers

Food is always the way into someone's heart — especially chocolate. This tin features a delicious twist on traditional caramel popcorn.

Let your favorite teacher know that they're No. 1 in your heart. The double-wall insulation in this 24 oz. tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.

This rechargeable lamp is meant to reduce eyestrain by up to 51%. It's also rechargeable and can go anywhere!

Tile’s smallest Bluetooth tracker is waterproof with adhesive backing that can stick to anything, making it ideal for lunchboxes, toys, computers and classroom materials.

This cool lunch bag from Hydro Flask is lightweight and keeps contents hot or cold for up to four hours.

Best teacher gifts under $30

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

These compression gloves will keep your teacher's hands warm and also moisturize them with five essential ingredients infused into the fabric.

This grip lets your teacher charge their phone wirelessly and mount it safely to their desk using a non–slip suction pad or adhesive grip.

Gifting a subscription to Hulu gives your teacher nearly unlimited streaming options including current episodes, full seasons of hit TV shows and movies and Hulu Originals.

Best teacher gifts under $100

Your teacher will love growing an herb garden of rosemary, basil and thyme at home or on the windowsill in the classroom!

Anything that comes from Mackenzie Childs is a real treat! Your teacher will love this set of four ceramic mugs that stacks up high showing the cutest snowman. Perfect for a hot cup of coffee in the classroom.

Give your teacher an afternoon off their feet relaxing in these comfy slippers by Vionic.

This vegan leather bag is perfect for your teacher to tote her belongings to and from school. Plus it was just chosen as one of Oprah's Favorite Things!

Your teacher can have fun in the classroom with the Amazon Echo Show 5. They can access thousands of audiobooks, kid-friendly movies, premium kids skills from brands like Disney and Nickelodeon, as wells as ad-free radio stations and playlists.

Perfect for the teacher who loves tech! Fingerprint technology allows them to use their finger to open this lock in under 0.8 seconds.

Best teacher gifts under $200

Your teacher can curl up reading their latest book with the new Kindle Paperwhite. It's light, glare-free and now waterproof. And a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

This Little Library can help your teacher make an impact in their community by encouraging children to read. Take a book or leave a book — read and enjoy!

This chic purse is made out of leather and has plenty of pockets perfect for their phone, keys and more.

They can design images on their computer then upload and turn their masterpieces into home décor, cards and classroom decor.

This Smart Photo Manager is perfect for the classroom. It lets your teacher collect, organize and privately share photos to parents without using social media.

This little device can translate 42 different languages spoken all around the world including English, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese. Your teacher won't want to travel without it.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 2, 2016.