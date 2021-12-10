Hoda & Jenna's Ho-Ho-Holiday Shopping guide will help you find the perfect gift

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you are still on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts, don't stress! TODAY with Hoda & Jenna has you covered with the Ho-Ho-Holiday Shopping guide.

Hoda and Jenna's gift guides include everything from delicious mail-order gift options to the hottest toys on the market right now. We'll continue to add them to this page so you can find all of your favorite gift guides in one place.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Friday, November 26

You can spread the holiday cheer and support small businesses, whether it's Small Business Saturday or not. Shop nail polish, mugs and much more.

Courtesy Khandice O'Kelley

Wednesday, December 1

Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, shared the hottest holiday toys kids will actually want to unwrap this year.

TODAY

Friday, December 3

Adding a personalized touch to a gift makes it even more special, which is why designer Farah Merhi uncovered some of her favorite customizable gifts.

TODAY

Tuesday, December 7

Buying gifts for men can be tough, but Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Richard Dorment has you covered with ideas for every kind of guy, from a dad and boyfriend to a grandparent or friend.

TODAY

Friday, December 10

TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew shared her favorite food gifts that can be delivered right to their door. These desserts, savory snacks and more will satisfy any kind of foodie.

TODAY

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!