Men can be hard to shop for — here are 9 Men’s Health–approved picks

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're shopping for the father figure in your life, your grandpa, boyfriend or any guy in between, it might feel like they're always the ones who are near impossible to find the perfect gift for. They either "have everything they need" or "don't need anything."

To make your quest easier, Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Richard Dorment stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share nine gift ideas for every kind of guy you might have on your list this year. From Sichuan sauces to a Polaroid camera, Dorment has a unique gift that they'll be sure to love (and actually use).

With shipping deadlines looming and Christmas just 18 days away, you might not want to wait any longer to add these gifts to your carts.

Gifts for men 2021

Stylish and practical, this backpack is a great pick for the outdoorsmen. It's made from recycled materials but remains sturdy enough for everyday wear and has an overall rating of nearly five stars from shoppers who have used it for work, casual wear and hiking.

Consider this pick a 2-in-1. It's a backpack, but it's also a tote bag. It boasts multiple pockets, a mesh harness and can even fold into its own pocket for travel. It also holds over four stars from shoppers and can be used for hiking and daily activities.

Dorment called these sneakers "stylish, comfortable and sustainable." They have a sock-like upper that makes them comfortable enough to wear all day, a removable lightweight memory foam insole and are less than $100.

If the foodie in your life hasn't heard of Fly by Jing yet, you'll want to have this wrapped under the tree as soon as possible. Fly by Jing is AAPI-founded and crafts small batches of sauces in Chengdu, Sichuan. This trio contains their bestsellers that are sure to level up any of his favorite dishes.

Barware is a classic gift that he'll always be able to get some use out of. Dorment says Cocktail Kingdom is the go-to for "sleek, professional-grade bar equipment at a great price-point." Whether he needs a new shaking tin or a teardrop barspoon for the perfect stir, you can find it all in a polished finish that will look great on any bar cart.

Polaroid calls this camera its most creative one yet. It features five lens filters and two tools that can be accessed when they use the Polaroid app: aperture priority and tripod mode. The battery is rechargeable and the i-Type film is more affordable than other films used by Polaroid.

Don't be fooled — this isn't your average jump rope. It can be customized to best accompany their height and the ergonomic handles make it easier to rotate and jump. The ropes are both weighted and interchangeable, so he can swap them out whenever he wants to add some intensity to his workouts.

An MH Tech Awards winner, Dorment says these headphones differ from others on the market for three reasons: the 24-hour battery life, the snug fit and Jaybird's SurroundSense, which allows the audio to stream in high quality but still allows you to hear background noises such as cars and people around you.

This isn't just a record player — it's also a Bluetooth speaker. The vintage suitcase design also makes it portable, so they can bring it just about anywhere to listen to their favorite songs.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!