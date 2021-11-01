Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Halloween has come and gone, and November is officially here! That means it's time to put away all things spooky and prepare to ring in the season of giving.

Since the Thanksgiving countdown is officially on, now is the time to start grabbing everything you need for the holiday celebration — including decor. Some may argue that this day is all about the meal, but if you prefer to wow guests with the perfect tablescape or festive entryway piece, Amazon has you covered. Right now, the trusted online retailer has a ton of stunning and practical decor items that will help spruce up any home in time for the holidays.

Whether you're looking to create the ultimate Thanksgiving table setup, need some inspiration for fall door decor, or want to adorn your home with turkey day-inspired outdoor decorations, we rounded up some bestselling options you're sure to love below.

From head-turning centerpieces to front-lawn inflatables, keep reading for all of the Thanksgiving decor you'll want to deck your home — both inside and out — in this year.

Thanksgiving home decor

These pumpkins, flowers and other fall-themed pieces will give your home the seasonal upgrade it's been looking for. Place them on a table or in a vase to create the perfect Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Ambiance — but make it adorable! Each metal turkey in this pack of six can hold a real or LED tea light to give your table a festive holiday "glow up."

We all love a good Thanksgiving Day meal but cleaning up afterwards can be a bit of a headache. This elegant cutlery set includes everything your guests will need to chow down, but since they're plastic, you don't have to worry about washing them afterwards.

Who can resist a silly sign? This hand-cut and hand-painted piece is not only a beautiful decoration, but it's also sure to get a laugh out of guests.

This centerpiece may bear a striking resemblance to the turkey float seen in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this one is tiny enough to sit atop your table. Place it next to your own holiday spread or gift it to your host as a festive "thank you" gift!

Hosting a Friendsgiving this year? Celebrate in style with this balloon backdrop that includes gold foil letters and some colorful dotted garland.

You've got the Friendsgiving decor — now throw in these foliage napkins for an extra fall-inspired touch.

Add some more pops of color to your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving celebration with this tassel garland. Each string measures 14-inches long, so you'll want to grab several if you're looking to decorate an entire wall.

Not sure how to decorate your fireplace? This burlap banner may look simple, but the glitter detailing and burgundy bow ties add a touch of fall flair you won't be able to resist hanging on your wall.

This year, try and unconventional color scheme for your Thanksgiving table setting with these burlap pumpkins. And thanks to their festive patterns, they work for Christmas decor, too!

Taper candles can make any room feel elegant. We recommend placing these on gold stands to add some warmth to your holiday-inspired space.

If you're interested in a harvest-inspired theme for your home, you can't go wrong with this 50-piece set. This decor kit includes an assortment of artificial pumpkins, pine cones, maple leaves and acorns — all of which can be used to create a wreath or tossed in a bowl to make a festive centerpiece.

Whether you wrap it around a railing or drape it over your fireplace, this autumn-themed garland can make a space feel more vibrant. Combined, these two pieces measure out to just under 12 feet.

Thanksgiving tabletop decor

This table runner measures 15-inches by 67-inches, so you'll want to make sure it fits your table before purchasing. We love the hand-embroidered design and the fact that it's machine-washable, so you can toss it in for a quick cleaning after feasting.

This table runner measures 13-inches by 72-inches and makes for a great overlay against a solid-colored tablecloth.

This ceramic platter is almost too pretty to cover up with actual turkey. The watercolor artwork and dainty lettering are sure to impress guests at the table.

Prop these adorable rustic turkey ornaments onto your table, counter or above the fireplace to make your home feel more festive.

For anyone who takes their decor game seriously, give your indoor and outdoor spaces a Thanksgiving makeover with this decorating kit. This set of 40 — featuring a "thankful banner, honeycomb pumpkins, and maple leaf strings and more — is cute, festive and sure to spread some cheer.

Thanksgiving outdoor decor

Greet guests before they even walk through the door with these fun banners. They're made from a weather-resistant fabric and arrive pre-assembled.

Why wait to find the perfect fall wreath when you can hang this metal turkey up instead? The vintage design and large "Welcome" sign are sure to catch the eyes of guests and passersby.

This adorable turkey door hanger is currently Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Decorative Signs and Plaques. Consider this a sign to decorate your door with something cute, festive and affordable!

If you prefer a decorative wreath, this style can be used indoors or outdoors (if stored under a covered porch). The handmade piece features autumn-inspired flowers and a sturdy frame. "Beautiful wreath!" one reviewer said. "I’ve had this on my front door for a few weeks and [it] looks just as wonderful as the day I received it."

If you don't have time to get crafty, this felt banner delivers the same DIY vibe. Its bright colors and unique feel make it a unique and affordable option for your front door.

Want to be the most festive house on the block? Prop this six-foot turkey on your front lawn, and you'll be the talk of the town. Set up is easy: Just inflate it and secure it with the included stakes to keep it in place.

Need to make some use of the pumpkins from a recent farm trip? Give them a timely upgrade with this easy-to-use kit.

Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Inflatable Outdoor Holiday Yard Decorations, this bright fowl is sure to make a statement in your front yard.

Make your space feel fall-ready with this hand-crafted metal decoration. Place it in your kitchen, living room or even your garden for a festive upgrade.

If you don't want to put a lot of effort into decorating this year, Amazon has you covered. These windsocks arrive pre-assembled and include the ropes and swivel clip needed for quick and easy hanging.

