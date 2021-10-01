Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The first day of fall may have officially passed over a week ago, but now that October is finally here, it's time to get serious about fall-ifying our spaces. For some, that means filling up on pumpkin spice lattes and shopping for Halloween costumes. For others, like us, it's all about shopping the cutest pieces of decor to get into the autumnal spirit.

If you've been scrolling for hours online trying to find the best seasonal items like we have, look no further. We just happened to stumble upon a secret Amazon section that's making our fall decorating dreams come true.

We were more than thrilled that HomeGoods launched its online store this week so we can have pumpkin-themed throw pillows shipped right to our doors. But this Amazon collection is giving us even more fall feels. From dinnerware to furniture to chic storage options, the Fall at Home collection is chock-full of all things cozy and harvest-inspired.

Consider this the perfect excuse to give your home a much-needed seasonal refresh. From irresistibly soft faux-fur blankets to pumpkin-scented candles, we rounded up 20 budget-friendly pieces from Amazon's fall decor section that you're going to want in your own home. Read on for the finds that caught our eye — all under $60.

Fall decor on Amazon

For all of the ambience without the flame or dripping wax, shoppers seem to love these LED candles. Thanks to a built-in timer, they will stay lit for six hours at a time and then turn off for the next 18 hours; then the cycle repeats until the batteries run out of power.

Whether you place them on a mantle or on a tabletop, these candle holders can add a touch of elegance to any space. You can find a set of three in Matte Black, Silver, Gold and White.

This artificial wreath is a combination of all things fall. From the small berries to the brightly colored leaves, it's the perfect centerpiece for your front door this season.

You've heard of a pumpkin spice latte, but how about a pumpkin chai? This candle boasts notes of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai and cinnamon and will have your home smelling like fall shortly after you light it.

Don't forget about your table settings! These ceramic plates are scratch-resistant and come in two different colors: Vanilla White and Earl Grey. Or you can snag the set of six in an assortment of colors for the season.

With boho tassels and a luxe velvet feel, these pillow covers are an affordable way to disguise the duller throw pillows on your couch without breaking the bank.

We can practically picture ourselves cozying up under this blanket with a book right now. It has more than 5,500 five-star reviews from shoppers who are raving over how soft it is.

If first impressions are everything, this doormat will have visitors excited to enter your home. It's cute, the perfect size and is made from coconut coir fibers that will help prevent dirt from finding its way inside your house.

At just over $2 per pumpkin, you can make every room in your house feel festive for just $26. If you're feeling crafty, you can also use them to make a homemade wreath for fall.

If you're stocking up on throw blankets, you're going to need a place to put them all. This storage basket is small enough to pop on a shelf, so you can keep everything out of sight and out of mind.

Toss this pillow on the floor for some extra seating for guests or use it to convert kitchen chairs into something more comfortable. It comes in five different colors that are all suitable for fall (or every season).

Add some dimension to your space with a new rug this fall. We love that this patterned polyester option is less than $50, and that its built-to-last design is perfect for high-traffic areas.

No candles necessary — these pumpkin lanterns feature an LED light that sheds just the right amount of light at night. It's made from durable ceramic and can be propped up anywhere inside your home to bring in some fall vibes.

Boot season is finally here! Unfortunately, that might mean your floors will be seeing a lot of dirt. This space-saving tray can hold several pairs of shoes, so you don't have to worry about anyone tracking mud throughout the house.

More than 6,000 shoppers gave this garland a five-star rating, calling it out for its durability and versatility. You can place them anywhere in your home for an instant boho feel.

Though this basket is Amazon's Choice for laundry baskets, we also love that it is roomy enough to hold throw pillows and blankets without being an eyesore.

'Tis the season! This fun doormat is suitable for indoor use and can be hosed down for easy care as the season goes on.

You can snag these throw pillow covers in three different colors — Camel, Dark Grey and Pink — and in four different sizes. The invisible zipper makes it easy to pop on and off, and you can toss it in the wash to make cleaning a breeze.

This blanket almost looks too pretty to touch! Drape it over the couch or snuggle up under it — it works for every room in the house.

Dark woods scream fall, and this serving bowl is the perfect complement to a new dinnerware set.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!