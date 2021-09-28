Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your weekend "errand" runs consist of heading to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and then HomeGoods, your shopping routine is about to look a lot different.

On Sept. 28, HomeGoods broke into the E-commerce space when it officially launched its online store. Now, you no longer need to head out of the house and comb through the aisles to find adorable seasonal decor, the perfect throw pillow, a cozy bed set or even a new kitchen gadget.

Can you shop HomeGoods online?

"We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love,” John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods, said in a recent release. “We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores.”

This launch makes HomeGoods the latest brand from the TJX Companies family to join the E-commerce space. Marshalls launched an online store in 2019 and T.J. Maxx launched its shopping site back in 2013.

The initial collection of goods includes over 2,000 items across categories like seasonal, bed & bath, kitchen and pet supplies. While there is some overlap between what can be found in-store and online, the HomeGoods site is expected to update frequently with new finds. These consistent restocks are good news for anyone that is all too familiar with treasure hunting at HomeGoods, since often the items you encounter are dependent on the exact location and date that you visit.

According to the release, the brand will be dropping a "collection of festive gifts and decor" ahead of the holiday season, which is a plus for anyone concerned about supply chain issues affecting the biggest shopping season of the year.

When it comes to returns (should you even need them), products can be shipped back in the mail or can be brought right to your local HomeGoods store, though there are some limits on what exactly can be returned.

Ready to get shopping? We rounded up some of the can't-miss items across the site, including decor, kitchen and bath favorites. To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

HomeGoods online kitchen finds

This hand-carved fruit bowl was made in Italy and is hand-carved from solid olive wood. It's a chic way to store your fruits without taking up too much counter space.

If your kitchen setup is still without a cast iron skillet, you're going to want to grab this affordable version from Lodge. It's pre-seasoned and ready to use, so you can get cooking ASAP.

This beloved kitchen essential comes in both Ocean Green and Grey designs for just $70. It's oven, stovetop and broiler safe, plus, you can throw it in the dishwasher when you're done cooking for easy clean up and care.

Whether you want to master the French press method or love incorporating fresh herbs into your recipes, a grinder is an essential tool to accomplish both. This gadget from Capresso costs less than $15 and can (quietly) grind contents in textures ranging from coarse to fine.

Easily organize your essential spices with this sleek rotating rack and labeled glass shakers. Keep the sleek wooden base in your cabinet for out-of-sight storage or place it on your kitchen counter as a stylish yet functional display.

Make quick meals in an air fryer and buy yourself some time after coming home from a long day at work. With 10 presets, adjustable cooking times and three solid-colored options to choose from, this affordable appliance also makes for a great gift.

Bring some fall vibes to your kitchen decor with this festive table runner. The intricate embroidered design can break up a solid tablecloth and make it look chic.

'Tis the season, isn't it? Make Sunday night snacks even more celebratory with this serving bowl that gets in on the football fun.

Joseph Joseph makes several genius organization products, including this self-draining dish rack. It can drain up to four place settings, and its space-saving design isn't too clunky on counters.

HomeGoods online decor finds

This adorable pumpkin was practically made for your front porch. From the metallic accents to the resin build, there are plenty of reasons why we want to add this piece of decor to our carts.

This embroidered pillow is handcrafted and features a velvet front. The beaded embellishments also make it a unique statement piece for your couch.

Perfect for the bathroom or the kitchen, these hand towels are a subtle nod to the new season you can sprinkle throughout your home.

It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Snag this bright red rustic sign while you can — before other eager holiday shoppers scoop it up first!

Add this colorful faux wreath to your cart now before it's gone. From the snow detailing to the bright bulbs, you'll want this to be the first piece of holiday decor you throw up in your home.

Store your towels and blankets in style with this chic banana leaf basket. It's a handcrafted piece from Indonesia that will be a unique addition to any space in your home.

Upgrade from plastic organizers with this eco-friendly bamboo tray. The two compartments are perfect for storing utensils, kitchen tools and more.

Usher in visitors with this inviting door mat. It's made from coir and features an anti-slip backing, so it's durable enough for your front porch.

Keep your entryways organized with this modern shoe rack. No tools are required for assembly, so you can easily set it up right at your front door or in cluttered closets.

HomeGoods online bed & bath finds

This chunky knit throw looks as plush as our favorite fall sweaters. You'll want to cozy up with this one all season long.

Turkish towels make drying off after a shower a luxurious experience. You can stock your bathroom full of these soft essentials, since this collection includes everything from hand towels to bath towels.

Does your bedroom need a bit of a refresh? Make it feel more inviting with a new comforter. The dotted design and tufted detailing on this set add a boho vibe that we love — and we think you'll love, too.

Laundry day just got a whole lot easier. This collapsible basket does all of the sorting for you, so all you need to do is toss your items into the wash.

Who said storage couldn't be stylish? This handcrafted water hyacinth basket features a woven design that will turn any guest's head. It features handles for easy transport, and the natural color scheme will look great in any room.

This plush bathmat is made from 100% cotton, so you'll love sinking your toes into it after freshening up. Plus, the anti-slip backing keeps it in place, so you don't have to worry about dangerous accidents.

Upgrade your trash bin and opt for this no-touch version from Brookstone. It's perfect for the bathroom, or you can conveniently keep it underneath your desk in your home office.

How cute is this makeup organizer? It has five compartments to hold all of your beauty essentials, and the lid makes it easy to stow away and keep items safe when you're not using it.

Make your bathroom feel like a spa with all of the basics from the Sandstone Bath Collection — everything is $10 or less.

Martha Stewart's home line has landed at HomeGoods, and we're adding these affordable laundry baskets to our cart ASAP. They're large enough to hold an entire load but can collapse and be stowed away in the closet when it's not laundry day.

