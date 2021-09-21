Your home needs command centers — here's how to organize them

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Keeping organized makes it easier to move about the day, regardless of what you have on your schedule. While some of us are settling back into old routines and adjusting to the start of a new school year, it's easy for our previous methods of organization to fall apart. That's why creating command centers at home can make it easy to piece it all back together again.

Ashley Jones Hatcher, organization and design expert from Neat Method, previously stopped by Hoda & Jenna to teach us how to organize our garages and bathrooms, and this time she's giving us all the details on how to create designated landing zones in our homes.

Read on for all of the ways to streamline the organization process for the three busiest areas of your home, from a functional homework area to the perfect entryway setup to store shoes and jackets.

Entryway command zone ideas

What is soon to be a centerpiece in your home, this freestanding coat rack features eight removable hooks and can hold up to 250 pounds. It has over 700 verified five-star reviews from shoppers who love not only how it looks but also how easy it is to put together.

If shoes and sneakers are typically kicked off at the front door, this cubby bench has more than enough space to get them off of the floor. Plus, the top of the bench acts as extra storage space or a place to sit while putting shoes on.

A place to hold coats, mail or just decor, this magnetic rack can stick to any magnetic surface, like front doors, refrigerators and more.

If you prefer a wood finish, this shelf is made from New Zealand pine wood and boasts the same magnetic qualities as the shelf above. Although it's just 12 inches long, it has enough room for all of the essentials that you'd need to keep on hand.

Not only are these storage bins sleek, but they're also a sustainable choice. They're made from natural hyacinth fibers that are woven over a wire frame.

These adorable hooks are made from solid walnut wood and come in sets of four different designs. Each set includes a lion, giraffe, elephant and hippo.

Scheduling command zone ideas

This removable calendar decal doesn't require any assembly that will damage your walls. It only takes a few minutes to get up and comes with a squeegee tool and detailed instructions. Use the chalk markers below to help keep the whole family on the same page, one month at a time.

These chalk markers can be used on glass light boards as well as white boards and wiped off with a damp cloth. Each pack includes five bright colors that are made from non-toxic ink.

To keep your markers, erasers and pens organized, you can mount this organizer to the wall or leave it to stand on a counter or desk. Each shelf has individual slots for individual markers, which means it can hold up to eight markers at once.

Smart in design, this bench doubles as a storage unit and can support up to 275 pounds. You can pop it just about anywhere in your home to help keep things out of sight and out of mind, regardless of which room you put it in.

Rather than letting mail and other papers pile up on the counter, these file folders (all 100 of them) can help you categorize your bills, invites and more. This way, you'll know exactly where things are when you need them.

You can discreetly hang this storage chart on the back of the pantry or closet door so it doesn't become an eye sore, but everyone will know exactly where to find it. One reviewer found it so useful that they called it "A dream come true."

Virtual work station ideas

If the student in your life is working in a small space, they'll appreciate this foldable desk. It doesn't require any tools to assemble or put away, so all you'll have to do is fold in the legs and then stow it away when it's not in use.

Whether you need to use all three slots or just one, you can adjust this file rack to your liking thanks to its convenient design. It's perfect for organizing binders and loose papers and comes in different designs that feature as little as two slots or as many as four.

Rather than filling up pages of looseleaf paper, this reusable note pad helps cut down on paper waste. It's made with a special smudge-proof ink that won't budge until you intentionally erase it, so you don't have to worry about losing any important notes. Once you're done, you can scan a picture of the pad with your phone to access your notes and lists whenever you need them.

You can place these sticky notes on the fridge or on the desk — they won't budge. They stick to shiny surfaces without any glue, so you just have to wash it after you use it, and then you can re-stick it onto anything from windows and mirrors to refrigerators and cabinets.

These sturdy caddies are made from iron with a powder-coated finish. Each caddy features four storage compartments that will keep everything on their desk organized.

Finally, say goodbye to the mess of wires that seem to be everywhere. These handy clips keep cords in place and easily accessible, so they'll never be tangled again.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!