11 problem-solving gadgets your kitchen needs, starting at $9

Everyone loves a nice meal cooked from scratch, but the work that it takes to make one can sometimes make it feel like a chore. Although meal delivery kits can be an easy way out, there are simpler ways to get the job done. Behold: The hidden treasure trove of kitchen gadgets on Amazon that can actually make cooking a little fun.

Whether you've been dreaming of an easier way to make cold brew or want to try out some of the popular gadgets that you've likely been seeing all over TikTok, you'll probably find them all on Amazon.

Just in time for summer, we narrowed down some of the best picks out there that will make all of your summer meals, snacks, desserts and everything in between a breeze. Whether you're hosting a summer bash or have a few to attend, read on for all of the gadgets you'll want, so you can make kitchen time something to actually look forward to.

Bestselling Amazon kitchen gadgets

Kitchen prep

If you're going to invest in something that takes up a spot on your counter, it should be a multi-purpose item — just like this cutting board. Not only does it have enough room for all of the foods you need to slice and prep, but it also features four convenient containers to store everything as you cut. As a bonus, it comes with four graters and reusable silicone covers to keep food fresh as you prep and serve.

We spotted this nifty tool after it went viral on TikTok — and we're obsessed. It can make summer party prep a breeze since it does all the work for you, cutting the fruit into neat little cubes without any of the mess. You can slice up a fruit platter in a matter of minutes and can even adjust the size of each piece to your liking.

Grilling

If you plan on lighting up the grill this summer, you won't want to do it without this smart tool. This wireless thermometer connects to your phone so you can determine just exactly when that medium-rare burger is cooked to perfection. If your protein always ends up on the drier side, it also includes a guided cook system, so you can expect consistent, delicious meals every time.

Love to grill but hate the clean up afterwards? Amazon shoppers are loving this bestseller from Grillart that not only boasts three more times as many bristles as a standard grill brush but also is crafted from stainless steel and is dishwasher safe. All you need to do is pre-heat the grill, scrape and dip the brush in water every so often to get a good-as-new clean.

Treat yourself

It's not summer without some scoops of your favorite ice cream, and this bestseller is perfect for getting the whole family in on the sweet treat. Compact and lightweight, this ice cream maker from Dash only requires the push of a button to churn out a pint of tasty, healthy, homemade ice cream.

Another gadget we discovered on TikTok last summer that changed the way we snack? This popcorn maker from Ecolution. The No. 1 bestselling popcorn maker doesn't require any wires or oils to make a fresh batch of popcorn that rivals that of your local movie theater. All you need is a little bit of butter to seriously upgrade your next movie night — skip the pre-packaged bags.

More bestselling Amazon kitchen gadgets

Anyone who loves to bake needs these mats in their kitchen. Say goodbye to parchment paper, oil and cooking sprays — and also the dreaded cleanup. The No. 1 bestselling baking mats on Amazon, they've won the praise of over 55,000 verified five-star reviewers thanks to their convenient size and the fact that they are easy to clean. They can be used to cook everything from cookies to macarons in up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whether you have little ones at home or live with a picky sandwich-eater, this convenient gadget is a game-changer. With one press, it can remove the crust off of a sandwich and seal the edges, which means no more leaky sandwiches or PB&Js. Even better? It's dishwasher safe for easy clean.

If you prefer something less creamy and more cold on the hot days of summer, this shaved ice machine is worth considering. Not only does it make the perfect Hawaiian ice in a matter of minutes, but it can also be used to make snowcones, slushies, margaritas and more. All you'll need to do is fill the specially designed ice trays with water and grab your favorite flavor of syrup for a sweet treat.

Something that you never knew you needed? This unique ice tray that can keep water bottles and other slim bottles cold. Each tray in the set of three can produce 10 stick ice cubes, but you can also fill them with juice or fruit to make popsicles. The best part? Since the silicone tray boasts a narrow design, the sticks will freeze faster than standard ice cubes, according to the brand.

Even on rainy summer nights you can still bring the fun of the campfire indoors. This portable electric s'mores maker can roast marshmallows to perfection every time so you can enjoy a gooey s'mores without worrying about a flame burning your tasty treat. In addition to the included roasting forks, the machine also features a convenient serving tray so you can keep all of the essentials on hand.

