These 6 bestsellers are essential for summer — and they're all under $30

With the long-awaited arrival of warmer weather after a tumultuous year, some of us might have forgotten what we need in order to have a “normal” summer. Bathing suits and beach towels might be lost somewhere in the depths of our closets, and finding a pair of comfortable open-toed shoes might seem nearly impossible now.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have spent the month of May preparing for the season, adding everything from swimsuit cover-ups to face rollers to their carts. To narrow down what exactly is worth adding to your summer routine, we scoured thousands of reviews and ratings to find the current bestselling seasonal finds on Amazon.

Whether you’re planning a last-minute getaway or need to stock up on a few beach essentials, read on for all of May’s must-haves.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out or low in stock in some colors and sizes, but we found similar top-rated options below.

This stylish cover-up functions as so much more. While it’s perfect for your next beach trip, you can throw on a pair of denim shorts and sandals and head out the door on any given day in this top. The bestseller is made from a blend of rayon and spandex that will keep you cool regardless of the style you opt for, whether you want to keep the tie-dye trend alive or choose a solid print. It’s amassed over 7,300 verified five-star reviews from shoppers who have called it soft and “perfect for summer.”

Buckle sandals have been trending for quite some time now, and the go-to shoe is the perfect companion for everything from quick errand runs to beach trips. The affordable slides are the bestselling women’s flats on Amazon for a reason — they look expensive but at just $20 a pair, you can grab multiple without breaking the bank. You can find them in 42 different colors and designs, but expect the same comfortable, lightweight feel (and arch support!) with every step.

Whether your locks are curly or straight, your summer hair will thank you for using a microfiber towel instead of the cotton ones in your linen closet. Not only are microfiber towels like this one 10 times more absorbent than cotton towels, but they also help to reduce frizz, regardless of length. The convenient loop and lock system will also keep your hair in place as you get ready for the day, so you can streamline your morning routine. The best part? You can snag a pack of two for just $11.

A staple in Siri Daly’s morning skin care routine, this bestselling ice roller is a multi-tasking tool that not only helps to depuff tired skin, but can also calm the skin after a sunburn and shrink pores. All you need to do is toss it in the freezer, apply your favorite cream to clean skin and start rolling! The roller head is easily washable with soap and water, so you can reuse it over and over again for the desired results.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out or has long shipping times in some colors, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Lugging your beach chair across the sand is already enough of a hassle, and watching your umbrella fly away on a windy day at the beach might be even worse. This innovative find is a game-changer and holds the No. 1 spot in camping sun shelters and golf umbrellas on Amazon, making it not only a perfect pick for lounging outdoors but also for the golf course (Father’s Day is fast approaching!). The clamp-on shade can fit on virtually any beach chair or golf caddy for a little bit of shade when you need it most thanks to the 360-degree swivel.

Whether you’re headed to the sand or to the park, a blanket is a must — and this one checks off all of the boxes! It can fit up to five adults at once and thanks to the nylon fabric is water- and sandproof. Although it is large, it weighs less than one pound and conveniently folds up into its own carrying bag that you can toss right into your beach bag. It is available in six different colors that you can easily spot on the beach on your way back from the water — all for less than $30.

More Amazon bestsellers

This Brazilian beauty secret is formulated with coconut oil and acai oil, which helps to tighten and visibly smooth the skin’s texture on your “bum.” After showering, simply apply the cream in circular motions to your legs, stomach, arms, bottom and body for smooth, silky skin.

Comfortable, flattering and affordable — it’s everything you could want in a bathing suit. The ruched design hugs your curves but not too tightly, so you can feel confident whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in the pool. “I was skeptical about the tummy control feature, but it really does fit as described,” wrote one verified five-star reviewer.

One Shop TODAY writer tried the wildly popular Bug Bite Thing and couldn’t believe it actually worked. “Every time I've used it, my bite has never turned into a bump or irritated me in any way,” she wrote of the gadget, which has more than 17,300 verified five-star reviews.

Summer nights won’t be ruined by pesky bugs and mosquitos with the help of this nifty find. As Amazon’s bestselling bug zapper, it has amassed more than 8,000 five-star ratings. “I have a lake house that gets lots of bugs in the spring,” wrote one recent reviewer. “This bug zapper does a nice job helping to control the bugs.”

Summer heat is no match for this bestseller, which is the No. 1 personal fan on Amazon right now. The lightweight device can run up for 16 hours on three different speeds, keeping you cool no matter where you are.

Late night hangouts don’t have to be enjoyed in darkness any longer thanks to this convenient light. It uses four AA batteries to work on three different settings, ranging from dim to super bright. Simply clamp it on or hang it and enjoy a night under the lights.

Another anti-aging skin care secret, this moisturizing day and night cream is packed with hyaluronic acid that helps keep skin soft and supple. It is the third bestselling facial night cream on Amazon and is suitable for wearing underneath makeup. Over 5,200 verified reviewers gave the cream a full five-star rating, calling it “worth the hype” and “so dang good.”

