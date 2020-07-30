This clever kitchen gadget is taking the internet by storm — so we tried it

Watermelon can usually be a bit of a chore to cut with just a knife, which often encourages shoppers (like ourselves) to purchase pre-sliced watermelon to make their lives easier, even if it's a bit more expensive.

Fortunately, we found that this slicer requires very little elbow grease to operate. We were surprised by how effortlessly the slicer cut through the watermelon — no arm strength required.

The slicer is made of stainless steel and features a windmill-like cutter at the end that creates perfectly-shaped watermelon cubes. The thickness of the cubes depends on how high you insert the slicer into the watermelon, so you can create different bite-sized pieces for your next fruit salad or afternoon snack.

Since the blades at the end of the slicer are plastic, you might expect it to need a little extra push in order to form the cubes, but we found that it sliced quite smoothly. The plastic blades also make the slicer kid-friendly, but they might need some help keeping the watermelon in place.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

It sliced through the watermelon easily, leaving perfectly-sized cubes behind. Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

While the slicer worked well for the fleshier parts of the watermelon, it didn't necessarily reach the parts that are closest to the rind. However, the slicer conveniently comes with its own melon baller, so you can scoop out the remaining pieces without worrying about it going to waste.

From the initial slice to the last scoop, the entire process took around nine minutes (or the time it takes to listen to "Watermelon Sugar," by Harry Styles three times), which is just a fraction of the time that it would have taken to cut the watermelon into perfect slices and then proceed to cut those slices into cubes by hand.

One thing to keep in mind is that cutting a watermelon is never a mess-free process — there will always be juice and small pieces of the fruit that break off, so it is best to slice the watermelon on a tray or in an area that can easily be wiped clean.

This slight messiness wasn't a deterrent for the more than 450 verified Amazon reviewers who gave the slicer a full five-star rating, with many noting that the tool is as easy to clean as it is to use.

"My husband and I have used this at least four times since I purchased it ... we eat so much watermelon during the summer and this has made the process of cubing it so much faster," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer wrote that they may never buy pre-cut watermelon again since the tool is so easy to use.

Whether you're looking to save some cash by ditching pre-sliced watermelon or have simply been searching for a fruit salad-saving solution, this nifty gadget might be worth adding to your summer essentials checklist.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!