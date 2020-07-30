This clever kitchen gadget is taking the internet by storm — so we tried it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Though we recently completed our search to find 20 TikTok-famous products that are surprisingly useful, it seems we have one more gadget to add to the list. While we discovered items that are praised by the TikTok beauty community and others that make popping popcorn easier than ever, this next viral gadget is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a refreshing summer treat.
In a 10-second video with more than 3 million views, TikTok user Corri Powell left viewers in awe after they used a strange-looking tool to effortlessly cut a watermelon into perfect cubes. It didn't take long for other users to sound off in the comments, with many asking just how they can get their hands on it.
We were just as intrigued, so we tried it for ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype.
Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer
Watermelon can usually be a bit of a chore to cut with just a knife, which often encourages shoppers (like ourselves) to purchase pre-sliced watermelon to make their lives easier, even if it's a bit more expensive.
Fortunately, we found that this slicer requires very little elbow grease to operate. We were surprised by how effortlessly the slicer cut through the watermelon — no arm strength required.
The slicer is made of stainless steel and features a windmill-like cutter at the end that creates perfectly-shaped watermelon cubes. The thickness of the cubes depends on how high you insert the slicer into the watermelon, so you can create different bite-sized pieces for your next fruit salad or afternoon snack.
Since the blades at the end of the slicer are plastic, you might expect it to need a little extra push in order to form the cubes, but we found that it sliced quite smoothly. The plastic blades also make the slicer kid-friendly, but they might need some help keeping the watermelon in place.
While the slicer worked well for the fleshier parts of the watermelon, it didn't necessarily reach the parts that are closest to the rind. However, the slicer conveniently comes with its own melon baller, so you can scoop out the remaining pieces without worrying about it going to waste.
From the initial slice to the last scoop, the entire process took around nine minutes (or the time it takes to listen to "Watermelon Sugar," by Harry Styles three times), which is just a fraction of the time that it would have taken to cut the watermelon into perfect slices and then proceed to cut those slices into cubes by hand.
One thing to keep in mind is that cutting a watermelon is never a mess-free process — there will always be juice and small pieces of the fruit that break off, so it is best to slice the watermelon on a tray or in an area that can easily be wiped clean.
This slight messiness wasn't a deterrent for the more than 450 verified Amazon reviewers who gave the slicer a full five-star rating, with many noting that the tool is as easy to clean as it is to use.
"My husband and I have used this at least four times since I purchased it ... we eat so much watermelon during the summer and this has made the process of cubing it so much faster," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer wrote that they may never buy pre-cut watermelon again since the tool is so easy to use.
Whether you're looking to save some cash by ditching pre-sliced watermelon or have simply been searching for a fruit salad-saving solution, this nifty gadget might be worth adding to your summer essentials checklist.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 8 expert-approved cleaning products that are affordable and eco-friendly
- 15 products that prove going eco-friendly can be simple and affordable
- This money-saving kitchen gadget makes my favorite drink in 1 minute
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!