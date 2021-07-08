Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

After months and months of lockdown and missing an entire summer of outdoor gatherings, family barbecues and weekend pool parties, we're ready to make up for lost time with all the al fresco activities this season has to offer. However, when warmer weather comes around, unexpected problems tend to follow.

For instance: sun burn, mosquito bites, dehydration — not to mention the thigh chafing after wearing our favorite bathing suits. None of these perfectly avoidable complications should prevent us from enjoying a bit of summertime fun, though, so we're turning to Walmart for the best practical products and problem solvers to beat the heat, bugs, night sweats and more.

Below, we've rounded up 10 products you'll want to shop before those warm-weather problems go from bad to worse. Better yet, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can have these summer-saving solutions delivered to your door in no time, thanks to free next-day and two-day shipping (along with many other benefits). And don't worry, no order minimum is required.

Problem-solving summer essentials

Whether you're buying one to deal with a record-breaking heat wave or to help you fall asleep without breaking a sweat in the middle of the night, an oscillating fan is a summer must. This model, which comes in black and white, has a 4.2-star average rating from over 5,800 reviews. It's easy to assemble (no tools required), and the adjustable stem allows you to choose your ideal height.

If 100 SPF seems extreme, just remember it's better to have too much protection than not enough. This non-comedogenic lotion that protects against both UVA and UVB rays doesn't feel or look greasy. Skin absorbs it fast, yet the water-resistant formula lasts up to 80 minutes.

With an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,300 reviews, this tool is one of Walmart's bestselling mosquito solutions. Using a repellent-activating interior heating element, it offers 12 hours of protection from biting bugs up to 15 feet away. Plus, this Thermacell device is portable, lightweight and doesn't give off that awful scent most sprays and repellents have.

With temperatures heating up, now's the perfect time to invest in insulated curtains. These textured panels from Sun Zero block out the sun and the heat it gives off, ultimately reducing the energy lost through your windows up to 40%. Nearly 1,000 buyers (out of 1,500) gave them a perfect 5-star review, so you might want to snag these while they're still available!

If your biggest summer problem is dry skin, try this moisturizing mask made with hyaluronic acid and extracts of green caviar and cultured green tea. It's great for those summer travels when you're stuck in a car or plane cabin where the air is even drier than it is outside. Basically, it's an affordable 15-minute facial that people who want healthy, supple skin can't afford not to try.

Staying hydrated in the summertime is important, so having the right tools to keep your drink cold and refreshing is vital. This water bottle — which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 300 reviews — boasts THERMALOCK vacuum insulation. Even on the hottest days, beverages stay cold for up to 28 hours! It also features an autoseal lid, so you never have to worry about leaks or spills.

Sleep experts say we sleep better when we're cool. Still, it's easy to overheat when trying to catch some zzz's during the summer months. Fortunately, Walmart has you covered with these "Ice Cool" sheets. They're made of a hypoallergenic cotton blend that is designed to keep you cool all night long. The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Seasonal allergies may start in the spring, but they can definitely linger late into the summer. On days when a high pollen count is bringing you down, reach for Claritin Cool Mint Chewables, a Consumer Survey 2021 Product of the Year winner. The active, non-drowsy ingredients provide almost instant relief for annoying symptoms brought on by hundreds of different allergens.

Protect your eyes and look good doing it! This flattering pair from Foster Grant comes in a stylish nude and rose gold hue, perfect for matching any summer outfit. Most importantly, the shades provide UVA-UVB protection and feature lenses that are both impact and scratch resistant. Plus, you can't beat that $10 price tag.

The worst part about bathing suit season is the chafing that comes with it. Fortunately, there's Monistat's non-greasy gel formula that battles friction by creating a "breathable moisture-control barrier" for your skin. It goes on clear and is fragrance free, so no one will know you're wearing it except for you. It won't stop your inner thighs from touching each other, but it will prevent the discomfort and redness that usually comes with it.

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?

Much like other subscription services, Walmart+ makes it easy to get all your shopping done without ever leaving your house. There are three ways you can try the service: a 15-day free trial, a month subscription for $12.95 or a $98 annual plan.

Once you sign up, you’re automatically eligible for a slew of benefits, including free shipping from Walmart.com (with no order minimum!) and member prices on fuel/gas. In select areas, you can also get groceries delivered for free from your local store with a $35 minimum purchase!

Last but not least, Walmart+ members are able to check out with their phones while shopping in-store using the mobile scan & go feature.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!