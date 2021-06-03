8 smart products that will make you say, 'Why didn't I think of that?'

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sometimes the most niche problems are the ones you desperately wish there were a solution for. You know, the moments where your grocery bags fall over in the back seat of the car or when, no matter how hard you try, you can't prevent leftover avocado from turning brown.

We've come across plenty of problem-solvers and hidden gems, but there are still plenty more finds out there that will likely make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?" Sometimes the simplest products can get the job done and make a huge difference in your daily life. Whether you're tired of wasting produce or are in need of innovative storage solutions, Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post shared innovative picks with Hoda & Jenna that we wish we could have come up with ourselves.

Ahead, you'll find eight items that will make you consider some of life's problems, solved. From food savers to pedicure-ready footwear, Post has all of the products that should be on your radar.

Problem-solving products

Designed for passenger and back seats, this mesh caddy will prevent everything from hitting the floor when you press on the breaks. It's simple to install and to use and doesn't have to be removed when someone sits in either seat. Say goodbye to the days where you're left scrambling to pick up the contents of your purse at a red light.

Bananas are a fickle fruit — sometimes they take a while to ripen and sometimes they ripen seemingly overnight. However, there's a way to prevent the latter: Nana Hats. Though adorable, the knitted exterior doesn't get the job done alone; it's a two-part system that helps slow down the rate of ethylene absorption, which makes the fruit brown. The first part is a silicone hat that covers the crown of the bananas and the second is a cute knit hat that secures onto the fruit using magnets. Combined, this California-born invention will help you save your fruit (and make it look cute, too).

This women-owned company focuses on sustainability and reducing food waste. The vibrant silicone savers help reduce plastic consumption and waste production, while also ensuring that your produce will stay fresh for longer. Even better? Each Food Hugger is a different size, so you can fit a range of produce without opting for plastic bags or plastic wrap.

No one enjoys a brown avocado (and it certainly won't make your avocado toast any more Instagram-worthy). The same women-owned company, Food Huggers, also makes smart products for more irregularly shaped and fickle fruits, including avocados and bananas. Long gone are the days where you have to struggle to make an airtight seal on your avocados — this smart gadget will do it all for you.

Bottles often take up valuable shelf space in your refrigerator that you can use to store other essentials. The BottleLoft system uses strong magnets to suspend bottles from the ceiling of your fridge, so you can free up much needed space and prevent bottles from falling over (or down).

Corn on the cob is a summer staple that is only enhanced with butter. However, applying the butter it takes work to enjoy the barbecue favorite — applying the butter can be tasking. This specially designed butter knife cuts down the process into just one step for a smooth, buttery experience every time.

Olive & June makes it easy to achieve salon-worthy results at home, regardless of whether you're giving yourself a manicure or a pedicure. The handy gadget, The Poppy, makes it easy to have more control over and execute even strokes. It's not only a bestseller but is a customer-favorite, too.

Skip the flip-flops the next time you head to the salon! These innovative shoes convert from a flat to a sandal within seconds thanks to a velcro strap, so you can stay chic both before and after your pedicure. Comfort isn't a question — they feature a padded insole, sturdy outsole and are crafted with water-resistant PU leather.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!