6 easy ways to organize everything in your home, including the junk drawer

No matter how often we clean our homes or try to keep on top of clutter before it piles up, it seems to always find its way back to where it was. From kitchen cabinets to the trunk of your car, it can be hard to keep organized when things are out of sight and therefore, out of mind.

If you've just tackled spring cleaning and want to keep your home clean, we found six innovative solutions that can help spruce up problem areas around the whole house — and keep them looking clean. We scoured Amazon in search of bestselling organizing solutions that make clever use of space you likely never thought of using before.

From over-the-door organizers to a clever insert for your purse, Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach shares six unique products that make it easy to organize nearly everything in your life.

Kitchen cabinets

Most of us stack our pots and pans on top of one another in our cabinets, and most of us probably get frustrated when we have to comb through the clutter when it comes time to take them out to cook. This find from DecoBros makes it easy to grab any of the pans you need thanks to divider shelves, so you can spend less time fumbling in your cabinet and more time preparing your meal.

Drawers

While this organizer tray might make obvious use in your kitchen, it can be used in any drawer in your house to keep things tidy. It's perfect for organizing cutlery, makeup and skincare products and even the miscellaneous items floating around in your junk drawer. These top-rated organizers tend to sell out quickly, so don't wait too long to add them to your cart!

Small spaces

If you're tight on space, you're going to want to make the most of the room you have. Ever thought about using the side of your refrigerator to store spices and snacks? This open shelving unit can attach to the fridge or to furniture in your home to keep the essentials at your fingertips. It's a commitment-free storage method that involves no screws or drills in the set up process.

Coat closet

The coat closet can easily become the catchall space in a busy home. If the shelving units in the closet are already in use, the back of the door is valuable real estate. This smart storage solution can serve as a spot for face masks, umbrellas, shoes and other essentials, such as sunscreen as the warmer months come around.

Trunk of car

The trunk of your car might be home to dozens of miscellaneous items that never quite make it inside of the house, including reusable grocery bags and sporting equipment. This organizer makes it easy to stow everything away by attaching to the back seat, keeping everything right where you need it and helping to make room for groceries and shopping bags.

Your handbag

When was the last time you cleaned out your handbag? A resting place for receipts, loose change, your phone and other essentials, keeping it organized is a must for those always on the go. This genius insert will help keep you from fishing around in your bag for the things you need most and is also a great pick for beach bags, where sunscreen tends to fall into the abyss.

Other bestselling storage solutions

If batteries occupy more room in your junk drawer than anything else, this storage system will finally give them a home. Over 17,000 verified reviewers gave this clever organizing solution a full five-star rating, with many of them calling it out for being easy to use.

Designed specifically for kitchen drawers, this uniquely designed organizer makes use of every inch of space, giving every spare utensil a place to rest. Despite deep pockets, you'll still be able to identify the utensils you need right when you need them, and stop fumbling around your drawers for good.

If your makeup bag is home to dozens of cosmetics, this standing organizer will keep everything in place and easily accessible at all times. Its amassed over 4,600 five-star ratings from verified shoppers who note that it's easy to assemble and boasts a large storage capacity.

Consider the days of losing your keys, over. This adorable key holder uses a magnetic strip to keep keys and keychains in place and features a convenient adhesive backing that can be placed nearly anywhere in your home and support nearly half a pound of weight.

If disposable face masks are the go-to in your home, this dispenser can help keep them clean, organized and within reach. It can be used as a freestanding unit or mounted to a wall and can easily be refilled by lifting the top lid. This space-saving find can keep boxes of masks off the counter and stowed away to access when you need them.

Perfect for little ones who hate to fold laundry (or for adults who do, too) this shirt folder keeps tees sorted, folded and flat, so you can grab them whenever you need them. Not only is it a storage-saving solution for your home, but it also can be used to save room in your suitcase for future road trips.

The sock drawer might notoriously be the messiest drawer in your dresser, but this innovative tool will give it a new title. The No. 1 new release in clothes drawer organizers, it features several dividers to help keep your socks, underwear or other undergarments neatly on display in your drawers, and prevents you from having to dig through piles of clothes to find what you need.

