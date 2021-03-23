8 award-winning products that Glamour editors and readers swear by

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Picking a new beauty product can be a daunting task. If you’ve got something like sensitive skin or fussy hair, making a decision can be even more stressful.

Luckily, the editors of Glamour have spent hours testing thousands of products and have reported back on the best of the bunch. Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry stopped by TODAY to reveal the winners of Glamour’s annual beauty awards, as chosen by both magazine editors and readers.

The results include lipsticks, serums and shampoos that have been put through test after test. These products do exactly what they say they’re going to, and they won’t make you break out while they do it.

Scroll through to discover eight of the award winners you’ll want to start keeping in your medicine cabinet.

This concealer is a Glamour reader’s choice (and Shop TODAY) favorite for contouring. The vegan formula is “infused with tape technology” which helps smooth and blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s specially formulated for use around the eyes. You can use it as a primer for eyeshadow on your lids and, because the formula includes mango seed and shea butters, it will help nourish skin while brightening and covering up dark circles.

Another reader favorite, this lightweight mascara creates unbelievable volume without making your eyelids heavy. It comes in shades from brown to blackest black and is available in both waterproof and washable formulas. And it costs less than $11.

This lip balm took home Glamour’s award for clean beauty. It’s made with simple but effective ingredients, including sunflower oil, avocado oil, candelilla wax and vitamin E. You can pick one of the unusual flavors and tints (including fig, rhubarb and sorbet) or you can opt for one of the flavorless, tintless versions for nothing but nourishment.

Leave it to the French to make an award-winning wrinkle concentrate that won’t break the bank. This formula from La Roche-Posay is packed with 10% pure vitamin C that even the most sensitive skin types will love. The serum also includes salicylic acid and neurosensine to keep skin vibrant and soothed.

When you need to add a serum into your daily skincare routine, there’s no need to shell out hundreds of dollars. This daily serum for RoC only costs $24 and will help smooth fine lines and wrinkles when you use it every day. Smooth four to six drops of the serum over your neck and face every morning, then apply an SPF over it and your skin will thank you.

Teens on TikTok love these patches — and for good reason. These fun star-shaped patches are made of hydrocolloid and will gently absorb the gunk in your skin that’s causing zits. If you tend to pick your skin, these little patches will keep acne away from prying fingers while it heals. And bonus: They turn a pimple into a potential fashion moment.

Another Reader’s Choice winner, the shampoo and conditioner sets from Monday will nourish your hair, especially the most frizzy and coarse among us. The formulas are packed with ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter and smell like gardenias. But the ultimate selling point is that each bottle costs just $8.

All hair dyes are not created equally. If you’re thinking about trying a new color at home, Glamour’s top choice is Clairol Natural Instincts. The dye is made with pure aloe, chamomile and ginseng and will condition hair while you’re coloring it. It also comes with a deep conditioning treatment to keep your hair looking healthy while you’re experimenting with shades.

