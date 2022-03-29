IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid: Decoding beauty buzzwords 04:55 Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry 04:33
Now Playing
2022 Glamour Beauty Awards: Mascara, body lotion, night cream, more 04:58
UP NEXT
How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes 03:59 ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet 05:33 Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10 Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it 03:31 Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds 01:19 Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more 04:31 Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more 04:32 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03 High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring 03:48 Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand 06:02 Fashion and beauty hidden gems: Rosehip oil, root cover, more 03:52 Pamper your puppy with these must-have products 04:38 Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips 04:26 Bobbie Thomas shares meaningful jewelry and feel-good finds 04:53 Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day 05:12 Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more 05:14 Step up your grooming game with these products 04:49 2022 Glamour Beauty Awards: Mascara, body lotion, night cream, more 04:58
Editor-in-chief Samantha Barry joins Hoda Kotb on TODAY with winning products from Glamour’s Beauty Awards. The list includes Milk Makeup RISE mascara, Morphe cream blush, Nars radiant creamy concealer, First Aid beauty smoothing body lotion, Olay vitamin C brightening eye cream, L'Oréal RevitaLift retinol night cream and Hero Cosmetics superlight sunscreen.
March 29, 2022 Read More Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid: Decoding beauty buzzwords 04:55 Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry 04:33
Now Playing
2022 Glamour Beauty Awards: Mascara, body lotion, night cream, more 04:58
UP NEXT
How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes 03:59 ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet 05:33 Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10