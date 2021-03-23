12 Glamour Beauty Award winners to add to your routine — starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Each year, over the course of several months, a team of Glamour editors, beauty founders, dermatologists and beauty experts try hundreds of skin care, makeup and hair products to determine the best in beauty. The result? Hundreds of beauty products that make the cut as winners of the Glamour Beauty Awards.

This year a total of 264 products, ranging from drugstore finds to items in the luxury market, found themselves worthy of an award-winning status. Whether you're in need of a beauty cabinet restock or simply want to try something new, you can place your trust in these finds.

Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry stopped by TODAY to share seven of this year's winners in the makeup and skin care categories — and they start at just $12. Keep reading to shop her picks, plus more Glamour Beauty Award winners that caught our eye.

Glamour Beauty Award winners 2022: Makeup

Milk's lengthening mascara is a winner in the clean beauty category. It is formulated without any parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances, according to the brand. When it comes to dramatic volume, it delivers, without any clumps or flakes, testers found.

"The formula is very thick, so you get a good amount of mascara coating each and every lash," Glamour Social Media Manager Cortni Spearman said. "The result? Falsies-level lashes with little clumping or flakes."

Apparently, blush is having a big moment. From the red carpet to TikTok, beauty lovers are using blush to contour their faces. This cream formula from Morphe not only leaves you with a natural finish, according to Glamour Senior Beauty Editor Ariana Yaptangco, but it can be applied with your fingers since the formula is so lightweight. "My favorite shade is Leave a Comment, a gorgeous terra-cotta shade that makes me look like I've been vacationing on the beach (instead of, sadly, sitting at my desk)," Yaptangco said.

Nars' Radiant Creamy Concealer is the Readers' Choice pick for best concealer. The "holy grail" of concealers (it launched in 2013), as Barry puts it, received thousands of votes and for good reason — it provides buildable, medium to full coverage and brightens up your undereyes without creasing.

Glamour Beauty Award winners 2022: Skin care

The winner for best body lotion is this formula from First Aid Beauty, which is formulated with AHA. The lactic acid exfoliates the skin and helps to get rid of bumps on your arms and legs. "This cream is visibly helpful and smoothing without any irritation," Glamour Staff Writer Jenny Singer said.

Don't doubt drugstore skin care — this $30 formula took home the award for best eye cream. Vitamin C and peptides help to boost collagen production, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and and wrinkles, according to the brand. Barry says you can wear it under concealer and it won't leave you with dry skin or flakes.

"This formula uses brightening vitamin C to tackle my deep circles and has a nice cooling feeling to wake me up after nights of getting less than eight hours of sleep," Glamour Beauty Writer Bella Cacciatore said. "It also makes the perfect base for makeup and keeps the dry skin around my eyes nice and hydrated."

Barry says retinol is a magic bullet and this award-winning formula for best retinol helps to smooth wrinkles, reduce dark spots and treat acne. Retinol is very potent, so it should be introduced to your routine slowly, experts say.

"I also love the added benefit of antioxidant ingredient niacinamide, which helps to calm the skin and treat breakouts," said board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park. "A little goes a long way, so I recommend using a thin layer, which also helps your skin adjust to the nightly dose of retinol!"

You might recognize Hero Cosmetics from those viral pimple patches. The brand also has a skin care line, which includes this mineral-based SPF. It applies sheer, so it won't leave behind a white cast. Glamour Contributor Deanna Pai said they were "delightfully surprised" by this lightweight SPF, which seamlessly blends and doesn't clog pores.

More Glamour Beauty Award 2022 winners

Though this mascara is washable, it provides up to 24 hours of smudge-resistant wear, according to the brand. The plush wand on the drugstore mascara winner is designed to both separate lashes and help to keep them curled so that you can rock voluminous lashes all day long.

This affordable eyebrow pencil is the winner for best drugstore brow pencil and uses a vegan formula to help shape and define brows. The precision tip helps you fill in your eyebrows with a natural look, while the spoolie allows you to brush them out into your desired shape and style.

If you want a long-lasting makeup look, it is wise to equip your skin with a primer before you apply foundation. Maybelline's matte primer, which won for best drugstore primer, helps to keep oily skin at bay and also protects your skin from the sun, since it is formulated with SPF 20. Rather than applying your makeup directly to your skin, it acts as a smooth canvas for makeup and extends the life of your look for up to 16 hours, according to the brand.

The winner for best drugstore hydrating serum is this formula from Cocokind. It's suitable for mature, combination and oily skin and helps nourish and replenish the skin, as well as promote the production of ceramides, according to the brand. It also works to lock-in moisture and smooth and soften skin.

Ilia's Hydrating Lip Balm is the winner for best lip balm in the luxury makeup category. It provides a natural finish and is formulated with hydrating ingredients such as rosehip seed oil and shea butter, which can benefit your lips regardless of the season thanks to their moisturizing and conditioning properties, the brand says.

