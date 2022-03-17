18 spring beauty upgrades that will refresh your routine — starting from $19

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is in the air, which means that — in addition to updating your closet with the latest spring fashion and shopping for bedding deals to refresh your space — it’s the perfect time to clear out all of your old and expired beauty products. Treat the change of seasons as an opportunity to replenish makeup essentials like foundation and mascara or take your skin care routine to the next level. Below, we've rounded up 18 spring beauty upgrades worth shopping right now.

Whether you’re in the market for a purifying face wash, an inclusive nude lipstick line or trending beauty tools like face rollers and eye gels designed to help combat puffiness and signs of aging, we’ve got you covered with this list of beauty upgrades. And given that March is Women’s History Month, we're excited to share that all of these products are from women-owned businesses or female-founded brands available at QVC and HSN.

The best part? The majority of the items on this list cost $30 or less, so you can spring-clean your beauty collection without cleaning out your bank account. Keep scrolling to shop all 18 spring beauty upgrades.

Spring beauty upgrades under $30

Designed to be deeply hydrating and buildable but not cakey, this argan oil-infused ​​concealer offers smooth coverage at a reasonable price. It comes with a self-sharpening, twist-up tip so the point will never dull, according to the brand.

This top-selling spot treatment has almost 400 five-star reviews. It’s designed to combat acne in a flash without being harsh on skin or drying it out.

If you hate clumpy eyelashes, you’ll love this mascara. According to the brand, it’s formulated with argan oil to help create a smooth application process and the appearance of long, sleek lashes.

An HSN customer pick, this blush is designed to be long-lasting and highly pigmented to complement a wide range of skin tones, according to the brand.

“The best cleanser I’ve ever used,” says one reviewer. This hydrating face wash can help combat drying effects from the sun’s harsh rays.

Looking for a powder that doesn’t get cakey or settle into fine lines throughout the day? Try this one from Dr. Denese, which comes in three shades and is formulated to be creamy and hydrating.

As warmer months approach, you might be looking for a cleanser that combats sweat and oiliness. This one is designed to help remove dirt and impurities without being overly drying.

This set of two tinted lip glosses doubles as a lip serum, so it's a great deal for just $29. The formula is made with argan oil-infused shea butter for maximum hydration, according to the brand.

With a light-to-medium coverage formula that’s designed to be buildable, this foundation can help give you a sun-kissed look just in time for spring. It comes in 16 shades so you can find the perfect match for your skin tone.

An HSN bestseller, this $30 set comes with an angled brush and four different highlighters designed to create a lightweight, gorgeous glow.

“The best of the best,” reads one rave review. Designed with glow-enhancing ingredients like caffeine and aloe, this balm goes on cool for a refreshing burst of energy and hydration, according to the brand.

More spring beauty upgrades

Want plumper lips without the procedure? Try this lip serum, which helps create temporary volume and long-lasting hydration, according to the brand. It’s designed to look great on its own or as a base for your favorite lipstick.

This four-piece value set can make your dreams of a bright spring makeup look (on a budget) a reality. Apply the color sticks to your eyes and cheeks and the gloss to your lips for a flushed, feminine feel.

Another great value, this set of three lipsticks from Mented is a top seller at HSN. The shades were designed with a range of skin tones in mind, according to the brand. The subtle pops of color can easily transition from everyday wear to a night out.

The arrival of spring means more time spent in the sun, so it’s important to have a reliable sunscreen that’s suitable for everyday wear. Try this one from Tula, which is formulated with probiotic extracts and designed to work alone or under makeup.

If you like face masks you can peel off, try this one from Dr. Denese. Its exfoliating properties are designed to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles and overall skin texture, according to the brand.

After a few minutes in the freezer, this beauty tool is designed to feel refreshing while de-puffing and tightening skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say it makes skin look and feel firmer.

Save more than $60 with this value set of eye-brightening and anti-aging skincare products. According to the brand, when used together, the products help optimize the appearance of skin's elasticity. One reviewer says the infuser tool is “a real treat after a long day.”

